At the Rockingham County School Board meeting on July 13, the School Board voted to change the start date of school from Tuesday, Aug. 25, to Monday, Aug. 31, to provide teachers additional time to prepare for the blended model of instruction.
The RCPS Steering Committee for Reopening Schools is now recommending that the start date of school be moved to Thursday, Sept. 10.
This change will allow the school district to assess if there has been an increase of COVID-19 cases in the community after the return of college students to the area.
Also, it will provide additional time for faculty and staff to collaborate, plan and prepare for the hybrid model of instruction, along with additional opportunities for professional development.
The committee also recommends changing the date for the end of the first semester and removing some teacher workdays during the first semester since Wednesdays will provide this opportunity.
The division is planning to have most students attend school two days a week on alternating days, with Wednesday being an all-virtual day.
Additional changes to the school calendar may be warranted as the school division determines the needs of students and teachers moving into the second semester.
These recommendations were presented at a School Board meeting Monday night and will be voted on at a later meeting.
