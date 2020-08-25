An educational plan for reopening has been approved by the Department of Education for Rockingham County Public Schools, it was announced during a meeting Monday night.
The plan must be submitted at least 15 days before the start of school. The DOE had a few comments for the school division, but has since approved the proposal.
The plan addresses a number of areas: operational infrastructure to support learning, new instruction for all students, identification of instructional gaps and student needs, and a plan for remote learning in the event that school needs to close again.
Some of the highlights of the reopening plan involve the school calendar and the decision by the School Board to open later — Sept. 10 — to see how the county fair and the reopening of area colleges and universities will affect COVID cases in the area.
The plan also includes an outline for how school could continue reopening and could bring more students into the classroom.
New research on COVID-19 forced both the county and Harrisonburg City Public Schools to abandon plans for blended learning. Now, with the exception of most prekindergarten and kindergarten students and some vulnerable students, county students will be learning virtually.
However, that may not be the case for long. In an information item during Monday night’s meeting, blended learning might be on the horizon.
The information item stated: “In consultation with medical experts within our community, on or around October 1, 2020, RCPS will transition to Phase 3 blended, offering in-person learning four days per week. Certain identified students and grades PK, K and first will continue to attend four days, and grades 2-8 potentially attending two of the four days on an A/B schedule. Every attempt will be made to schedule siblings in the same A or B cohort so that childcare would be less of a challenge for families. Family requests to align A and B day schedules for their children who attend in more than one school will be accommodated to the greatest extent possible. Grades nine through 12, with the exception of identified students, will continue distance learning through the end of first semester.”
To read more about the reopening plan, go to the school division website and follow links to the School Board meeting page and view the agenda to find the item “Instructional Plan for Reopening Schools.”
