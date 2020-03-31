When developing a plan for how students are going to learn for the next two months despite being ordered to not return to the classroom, Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl poses a question.
“What do students need to be successful next year?”
Normally, students at all grade levels would have weeks of classwork, followed by prep for Standards of Learning tests, taking those exams and then rolling into summer.
Given the current state of the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, much has changed, including the plan for the remainder of the year.
First of all, there will be no SOL tests this year, Scheikl said in a lengthy document to parents outlining how the remainder of the year will proceed. Any student needing an SOL test to graduate will have the requirement waived.
Additionally, for the Class of 2020, any student who was on track to graduate when classes ceased on March 13 will graduate, even if they do no additional work for the remainder of the school year.
Scheikl developed the plan, which is broken down by educational level, with his executive team, which includes assistant superintendents, the director of pupil services and content-area directors.
Along with answering the question of what is needed to bridge the gap between where students are now and where they need to be next year, Scheikl also wanted to answer how that content can be received by students in an equitable manner.
“Some students might not have parents at home to help, or students might have to take care of the other kids,” Scheikl said. “We want to avoid creating more gaps.”
Scheikl said they are not trying to replicate a virtual school setting, because it is not practical or possible. At the elementary level, students are being given modules based on important topics and concepts that they will need to grasp before moving on to the next grade level. Students will receive packets with the information and lessons, and are being asked to spend no more than two hours a day on them.
Students are not expected to turn in the work they do to teachers. Parents can pick up the materials from school at various times and should coordinate that with principals. Parents can also get materials when picking up meals and boxed supplies from schools, which will continue on a limited basis through the remainder of the school year.
A timeline has been set for students at the middle and high school level to get any work in that they didn’t have turned in before March 13.
Students will have until April 13 to turn in any late work from this current term. After that, teachers will provide weekly module lessons for students to get them caught up on important topics of each subject matter, in order for them to be successful next year.
The grade a student had as of March 13 is the lowest grade a student can get in a class. Students can only improve grades during the remainder of the year. Completed work will count as extra credit to motivate students to complete assignments and improve their grade.
Students who were not on track to pass a class before March 13 and can’t improve their grade during this time due to extenuating circumstances will have more extensive summer school opportunities than is normally provided. Details on that will be released at a later time.
For the time being, teachers are not allowed to use virtual meeting sites such as Zoom to have contact with students. Due to privacy issues and the video nature of these sites, it’s the school division’s priority to protect students from anything inappropriate, Scheikl said.
If technology changes to allow for more control over these meeting sites, the school division might change its policy to allow teachers to use them to interact with students.
To learn more about the school division’s distance learning plan and additional information about how the coronavirus is impacting education, go to www.smore.com/6vzq9.
