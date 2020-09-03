Rockingham County Public Schools will provide free meals to all children younger than 18 through a program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
According to a press release, the program is an extension of the Summer Food Service Program and begins Thursday, the first day of classes.
On non-holiday weekdays, a free breakfast and lunch is available to children younger than 18 regardless of whether they're enrolled in a Rockingham County school.
Enrolled in-school students can receive these meals while in school during “normal” meal periods, the release says. In-school students can get Wednesday meals as they leave school on Tuesday.
All children not present in school buildings during the school day can get free meals for the week on Monday and Thursday afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m.
The Monday parent pickup provides meals for breakfast and lunch on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Thursday pickup provides breakfast and lunch meals for Thursday and Friday. The program is expected to continue through December as funding is available. Questions can be directed to Gerald Lehman, the division's director of food and nutrition services, at 434-7783.
— Staff Report
