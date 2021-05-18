When there isn’t a pandemic, the commonwealth of Virginia does not allow anyone 16 or older to wear a mask, except in certain health situations, according to Virginia Code 18.2-422
The reason for this law is one of public safety. A person needs to be identifiable if they commit a crime.
Of course, Executive Order 72 issued by Gov. Ralph Northam last year made mask-wearing mandatory, which overrides the law on the books.
Northam recently amended the mask mandate to say that fully vaccinated individuals could be indoors without a mask except for certain circumstances.
Schools, however, are still places of mask-wearing, as most students have not had the chance to be fully vaccinated. Pfizer announced that the COVID-19 vaccine is available for children ages 12 to 15. But those students are still in the process of being fully vaccinated as it takes five weeks for the entire process.
And that doesn’t touch the 3- through 11-year-olds who won’t have access to a vaccine for some time, which is why the mask requirement is still in place for schools.
But in a few months if COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline, will Executive Order 72 be rescinded completely? And if so, will it once again be illegal for a school division’s 16- to 18-year-olds to wear masks?
These are the questions that Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl has been meeting with the school division’s lawyers about.
“We have followed every law and executive order so far, and we don’t plan to stop,” Scheikl said. Therefore, if the time comes when Virginia no longer allows 16- to 18-year-olds to wear masks, the school division will enforce that, he said.
But it’s not something that Scheikl is too worried about. If and when Executive Order 72 is rescinded, 16- to 18-year-olds will have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated. And anyone younger is allowed by law to wear masks.
In addition, the law states that people with medical conditions that require a medical mask can receive allowance to do so with permission from a doctor. And that would still be the case, Scheikl said. So if a parent felt adamantly that their child should wear a mask, it’s possible they could get a doctor to allow it.
In the last week, Rockingham County has been averaging four new COVID-19 cases a day. That is down from the peak of the pandemic when it was averaging 500 new cases a week in January.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards did not respond Monday to a request for information on the mask mandate.
