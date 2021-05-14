When the pandemic hit in March of last year, school divisions had to respond almost overnight after Gov. Ralph Northam closed school on March 13, 2020.
Rockingham County Public Schools was quick to establish the Home Learning Academy for the 2020-21 school year. It is an option for students to learn from teachers both synchronously and asynchronously. It required a lot of different things from teachers. Some were in person from the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, others were fully remote. Some teachers had sections of classes both in person and remote, and in some cases, once school opened for middle school students, teachers were doing in-person and remote classes at the same time.
Offering the Home Learning Academy took a lot of teacher resources to make happen, but was necessary given the state of the country due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said.
And while throughout the year it was hard to predict what the state of the country would be when the 2021-22 school year began, it’s now easier to see a path forward as vaccines are rolling out to people as young as 12 and COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
In fact, the bill that originally required school divisions to offer a virtual option for students as been amended, and it’s no longer a requirement, Scheikl said.
For that reason, Rockingham County Public Schools has decided that it will not offer the Home Learning Academy for students next year.
“We will provide in-person learning opportunities five days a week,” Scheikl said. “And 990 instructional hours as legally required.”
But there are not enough teacher resources available to offer the Home Learning Academy to the few who might want it, Scheikl said.
For instance, if three fifth-graders out of 100 at a school want to use the Home Learning Academy, even though that is only 3% of that student population at that school, is still requires a teacher, at least part time, Scheikl said.
“We’re trying to get back to normal operation,” he said. And of course, that all depends on the virus trajectory and will be amended should things get worse before the start of the fall semester, he said.
The only students who will be allowed to learn remotely are those students who would have before the pandemic — medically homebound students.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools will continue to offer virtual options for students at the elementary, middle and high school level, Superintendent Michael Richards said.
“There will be an in-person option for anyone who wants it,” Richards said, but the virtual option will also be available.
The virtual option for elementary and middle school will be through Virtual Virginia, said Pat Lintner, chief academic officer for the school division.
This is also an option for high school students who want to learn virtually full time. However, high school students also have options to take some virtual courses separately through Virtual Virginia as well as an online learning program HCPS uses called Plato, Lintner said.
Currently only the city of Richmond remains predominantly virtual, according to the Department of Education.
Fifty-eight school divisions are in person full time, including Rockingham County, 41 are partially in person, including Harrisonburg, and four are partially hybrid.
