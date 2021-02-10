As Jill Glick waited the required 15 minutes after receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, she tightly clutched a small teddy bear while also confirming her second dose four weeks later.
"The receptionist gave him to me because I was nervous," Glick said of her co-worker at Massanutten Technical Center.
As it turned out, there was no need to be nervous, the 19-year MTC bookkeeper said. The shot went fine and the whole experience lasted about 20 minutes, including the requisite waiting period to make sure she didn't experience any severe side effects.
Despite her nerves, Glick was ready to get her first vaccine. Her mom is older and her husband has a pre-existing condition that puts him at risk if he gets COVID-19.
"Hopefully, things can get back to somewhat normal," Glick said.
Wednesday was the third vaccination clinic specifically for Rockingham County Public Schools teachers and staff.
Each clinic, held once a week, provided about 500 doses of the vaccine. Wednesday's clinic concluded the majority of RCPS employees getting the vaccine who wanted it, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said.
There will be one additional clinic next week for the first dose for employees who couldn't make it to the first three clinics and, if there are enough available doses, substitute teachers as well.
After that, clinics will begin the second dose, and teachers who got their first vaccines have already scheduled their second dose through the Virginia Department of Health.
RCPS has been working with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway to coordinate the clinics, which are closed to the public and specifically for employees of the school division, Scheikl said.
"He's been working his tail off to make this happen," Scheikl said. Holloway has also been coordinating the efforts for vaccine distribution at the fairgrounds.
Along with VDH staff, school nurses have been helping give the vaccines. School nurses were among the first to be vaccinated as 1a prioritization candidates.
As an educator with the Home Learning Academy, new teacher Elizabeth Dagliano isn't working directly with students, but felt it was important to get the vaccine when it was offered to her.
"It went well. I'm feeling good and pretty excited actually," Dagliano said. "I want to help stop the spread and protect my friends and family and people I come into contact with."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.