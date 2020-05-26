Town officials announced Tuesday morning that this year's Dayton Redbud Festival has been canceled due to public health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was originally postponed until June 20, but due to a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rising in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, the town wrote on Facebook that it would not be advisable or responsible to have the event.
There were 742 cases of COVID-19 in Harrisonburg, with 21 deaths, and 478 cases of the virus in Rockingham County with six deaths, according to the most recent data provided by the Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday.
The 41st Annual Dayton Days and Autumn Celebration is still scheduled for Oct. 3.
