As a child in Pittsburgh, Michael Claypoole would go to the movies with his friends and his family.
It's a tradition he held onto when he moved to the Shenandoah Valley around 2000 and his family became regulars at the Harrisonburg Regal Cinema.
"I liked going in there and being part of it," he said of the theater's atmosphere.
So when it was announced last year that Regal's lease would not be renewed and the theater in the city was shuttering, Claypoole was disheartened.
“We’d go there as a family,” the Rockingham County resident said Tuesday.
The curtain, however, has not been called on the Valley location of the large entertainment chain.
Armada Hoffler Propertes, owner of the site, reinstated and amended the leases at Regal Cinema locations in Harrisonburg and Virginia Beach Tower, according to the company's fourth quarter and 2020 results report summary published on Feb. 11.
On Oct. 26, Armada Hoffler Properties announced it had terminated the leases of both theaters in response to the company's default and extended closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the time, the announcement meant Harrisonburg had no operating commercial movie theaters after Court Square Theater downtown announced suspension of operations in May.
The Harrisonburg Regal property is 9.5 acres and valued at $8.4 million — over $3.7 million for the land alone, according to Harrisonburg city documents from this year. Last year, the property was valued at $9.36 million and the drop in value was a result in a $900,000 reduction in the building value assessment, according to city documents.
The cinema was built in 1999, also according to city documents.
The planned housing development on the site will also be going forward with construction of 228 conventional apartments and structured parking lot, according to the Feb. 11 document.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said the city has no more information to share at this time as it is not yet involved in the process.
The land is zoned B-2 for general business, according to the Harrisonburg Geographic Information System.
A representative of Armada Hoffler Properties could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
