Regal Theatres announced the reopening of its locations across the country and slated the Regal Harrisonburg to open on May 21, according to the company's website.
Some Regal movie theaters will reopen on April 2, but none in Virginia. The first Virginia Regal to reopen in the commonwealth will be Regal Springfield Town Center in Springfield on April 16.
A representative of Regal could not be immediately reached for comment.
Previously, on Oct. 26, Armada Hoffler Properties, owner of the site, announced it had terminated the leases of both the Harrisonburg Regal and a Regal Cinema in Virginia Beach theaters in response to the company’s default and extended closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But in a Feb. 11 report, Armada Hoffler Properties reinstated and amended the leases at Regal Cinema locations in Harrisonburg and Virginia Beach Tower, according to the company’s fourth quarter and 2020 results report summary published on Feb. 11.
Armada Hoffler still has planned construction of 228 conventional apartments and a structured parking lot on a portion of the 9.5 site, according to the Feb. 11 document.
A representative for Armada Hoffler could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.