Books inside the various Massanutten Regional Library branches will soon be cracked open again as the library announced Monday it would be preparing to reopen to the public starting July 13.
The library services the areas of Harrisonburg and the counties of Rockingham and Page with seven branches scattered throughout the region.
“We are excited to see everyone return to the library, and we want the library to be a safe environment for all of our patrons and staff,” said Michael Evans, director of advancement for MRL.
As libraries across the Virginia began to close in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MRL was forced to do the same and ceased operation. It wasn’t until May 26 that the library began accepting returns for borrowed materials through the outside return drops and boxes.
Evans said the library has been quarantining returned books for three days before processing and placing books back on the shelves and will be continuing that practice when the library reopens. Due to the extra measure, there will be a delay in items appearing as “returned” on a member’s library account.
There will also be no fines on overdue materials during the quarantine period.
In order to maintain all MRL branches as a safe environment, there have been several safety measures put in place that patrons should be aware of.
“In keeping with the Governor's mandate, all visitors will be expected to wear face masks inside the branches, and we will also be encouraging patrons to limit their visits to less than an hour whenever possible,” Evans said. “We'll be emphasizing safe practices at all branches: social distancing, face masks, plexiglass dividers at high-contact points, hand sanitizer for patron usage. Some of the larger branches, such as Central in downtown, will have new traffic flows inside the building to enable social distancing.”
Evans said in addition to those measures, library staff will be frequently cleaning high-touch areas throughout the day.
One of the biggest changes visitors will see at the MRL branches will be computer usage services and certain items no longer available.
“Public computers will be available on a limited basis and computer usage will be limited to 30 minutes of usage per patron,” Evans said.
Chairs and tables have been removed in order to allow ample space for social distancing and daily newspapers, children’s toys and jigsaw puzzles have been removed. In-person programming has also been discontinued indefinitely, but guests can view storytime through the libraries YouTube channel.
Evans said that patrons will be asked to limit their visits to 60 minutes or less in order to ensure the library can service as many people as possible and only 50% of a branch's occupancy will be allowed inside at a time.
As the library reopens, the curbside service will be discontinued due to “limitations of manpower,” despite the service going well.
“Unfortunately, due to manpower issues, as well as some logistical issues, we will not be able to continue curbside pickup service once we reopen,” Evans said. “However, we still encourage patrons to use the holds option whenever possible.”
By placing a hold through the online catalog, Evans said it would reserve books a patron wants and, once they are ready, the patron can stop by for pick up.
Once the branches are open, library staff will continue to monitor and adjust procedures and service availability when necessary to ensure the safety of staff and visitors.
