To Natalie Massing’s knowledge, this is the first time the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Relay For Life has been postponed in its 27 years.
On Thursday, Massing, community manager with the American Cancer Society, announced the local Relay For Life scheduled for May 2 would be moved to Sept. 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our mission matters [now] more than ever,” she said. “We appreciate your understanding and patience in this stressful time and your continued support and dedication.”
Relay For Life was in the midst of celebrating its 35th anniversary, marking the day Dr. Gordon “Gordy” Klatt walked and ran for 24 hours around a track in Tacoma, Wash., to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
To celebrate the anniversary of Relay For Life’s origins, the theme for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Relay For Life was slated as “35 Years of Hope.” The goal for the event was to have 95 teams, 200 survivors and 1,000 people participate in the relay with the hopes of raising $235,000.
Donations go toward funding for groundbreaking cancer research and patient-care programs.
As of Friday, there were 63 teams, 240 participants and more than $69,000 raised.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic grows larger every day, many cancer patients who already have compromised immune systems are more vulnerable than ever,” Massing said. “We can keep the fight against cancer going by joining Relay For Life in our community.”
Before the postponement, South River Elementary in Grottoes donated $2,385 to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Relay For Life. The donation was collected during the school’s “Kickin’ Cancer With Kindness” event.
Because of their efforts to raise money for Relay For Life, APB Management with McDonald’s gave each child a free french fry coupon.
“During such troubling times, it is so nice to see our community come together, especially the elementary students, to help in attacking cancer at every angle,” Massing said.
The largest amount of money raised for the event as of Friday came from Baptist Brigade, which raised more than $7,000.
Those interested in participating can visit www.relayforlife.org/harrisonburgVA.
“With the event going on in September, there is plenty of time to become involved,” Massing said.
