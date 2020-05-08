With rent due for the second time during the COVID-19 state of emergency, delinquency rates at two large local property management companies have not gone off the rails.
However, that does not mean there will not be disruptions to housing as a result of the pandemic, according to a local lawyer.
John Whitfield has worked in legal aid for nearly 40 years and said it was still “early” in the economic downturn to be seeing mass delinquencies in rent payments.
“Every time there’s a recession, there’s a wave of eviction,” he said. “I would be shocked if there’s not a wave of evictions this summer because people have lost their jobs.”
Whitfield is the executive director and general counsel for Blue Ridge Legal Services, which provides free civil legal support to low-income residents in the Shenandoah and Roanoke valleys.
“I’d love to be wrong on this,” Whitfield said. “I’d love for there not to be evictions, but I’d be surprised if there isn’t.”
Over the week ending March 14, five jobless claims had been filed in Rockingham County and a dozen in Harrisonburg. On March 12, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency because of the pandemic. By March 21, 245 Rockingham County residents and 340 Harrisonburg residents had filed jobless claims with the Virginia Employment Commission.
“We ran our overall delinquency and actually what we show in our portfolio is that our percent delinquency has held steady,” said Paul Riner, owner of Riner Rentals.
Riner Rentals manages property for about 200 private ownership groups, including individuals and companies, according to Riner.
“Most people want to pay rent because they like where they live and they’d like to stay, because at some point, after all this is complete, they know if they don’t pay their rent, at some point it will come to a head where they will have to move if they haven’t paid,” Riner said.
He said many of the properties that Riner Rentals manages for individuals and families is their first home, and the property owners are using the income to supplement their second home purchase and financial futures, though they cannot afford two mortgages alone.
“In a lot of these cases, it becomes much more important to collect rent on a monthly basis,” Riner said.
Over the first five months of 2020, rent delinquency for Riner Rentals mostly hovered between 9-11%, while it jumped to 14% in February, according to data from Riner.
Rocktown Realty also saw rates hold relatively steady, according to Julie Hamann, a broker with the company.
“I pulled my delinquency report and was surprised to see our delinquency rate is similar to our normal monthly delinquency rate,” Hamann said in a Wednesday morning email. “Last month, we did have a couple percent more than normal, but again it was not a huge difference. We were expecting May to be more pronounced, and it wasn’t.”
Exact figures could not be obtained from Rocktown Realty by Thursday evening.
Before the pandemic, though, evictions in the county and city were on the rise.
The number of evictions in the city and the county increased by over 17% in 2019 compared to the previous year, according to data obtained by Whitfield from the Office of the Executive Secretary of Virginia.
“But [evictions] are probably going to increase drastically in the next couple of weeks,” Whitfield said, because the state Supreme Court has allowed cases to be heard as soon as May 18.
The median gross rent between 2014 and 2018 in Harrisonburg was $875, while it was $861 in Rockingham County during the same period, according to the most recent data from the Census Bureau.
Roughly 11,000, or nearly 60%, of Harrisonburg’s 18,313 dwellings were occupied by tenants who were not the owners, while nearly 9,000, or about one quarter, of Rockingham’s 35,852 homes were occupied by tenants who were not the owners, according to data from July 2018 collected by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Whitfield said a couple new laws have come into effect since the pandemic began.
“One is part of the CARES Act, which created a 120-day moratorium on evictions on any property that has a federal mortgage on it or it’s federally subsidized,” he said.
That moratorium expires on July 25, and after that, owners must give a 30-day notice for eviction, according to Whitfield.
Another emergency law, one by the Virginia General Assembly, gives tenants a 60-day continuance on pending evictions for those who have lost their job due to the pandemic and cannot pay, Whitfield said.
Whitfield said spreading information was key to making sure everyone is one the same page regarding tenants’ rights and the actions of landlords.
“These are brand new laws and the last time the courts were open to hear cases, these laws didn’t exist,” he said. “And now, suddenly, they do, so we need to make sure that the judges, the landlords and the tenants all know that these new laws exist and make sure that they’re applied properly.”
Hamann said that at two Rocktown Realty managed housing developments, flyers appeared on doors listing reasons that tenants may not be able to pay rent, whether loss of work or to prioritize the purchase of essentials, such as groceries.
“If some renters fall behind on rent, we will face eviction and homelessness when the current eviction moratorium is lifted, but they can’t evict us all,” the document said. “If we act together in solidarity, we can protect one another from exploitation by landlords.”
The Daily News-Record learned of at least three different efforts to form “tenant councils” by Thursday. Calls to two phone numbers listed for groups that tried to organize “rent strikes” for May were unanswered on Wednesday and Thursday.
Riner said tenants who are struggling have contacted Riner Rentals staff, and “in many cases” the parties have been able to work out an amenable situation.
“We want to do everything we can do to help the tenant, but also represent the owner, so we need to protect their investment and their interests as much as we can,” Riner said. “So really it’s just trying to work with everybody involved to come to an agreement that we feel like serves everyone well.”
