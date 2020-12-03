About 18 months ago, retired James Madison University associate professor Tom Syre set out to write a book to help those battling drug and alcohol addictions.
But, midway through, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now, he said, his book, "Healing Your Addictions: Guide to Outpatient and Residential Treatment," is even more important.
“We’re seeing more relapses,” he said. “Those who were in recovery are relapsing because they're isolated. They aren’t going to the Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings that they need to.”
He said the pandemic is creating more substance abuse issues with those that might not have had issues before.
“We’re also seeing more people develop substance use disorders because they are home alone and they are home drinking, excessively,” he said.
His book is available on Amazon, both in print and Kindle format.
Syre, who holds a doctorate degree in community health from Southern Illinois University, retired from the health sciences department at JMU in 2005.
He now works as a graduate writing consultant at Eastern Mennonite University.
Syre said he wanted to write a book that was applicable to those with substance abuse issues and their families, so that they might understand their loved ones’ situation.
He said mostly everyone has someone connected to them that battles addiction.
“It’s very common,” he said. “It affects the entire family.”
He said the pandemic is changing the way those battling substance abuse get treatment. He said some things are changing for the good, but others for the worse.
He said one-on-one counseling is becoming easier, assuming the patients have access to technology.
“We're seeing telemedicine blossom,” he said, adding that he recently had a doctor’s appointment via teleconference. “It was very comfortable to me.”
But when it comes to group therapy, he said, it’s a challenge for those that need that peer-to-peer support.
“People complain that they are not personal,” he said. “You're sitting in front of a screen. It’s a disruption to mutual support groups.”
In addition to mutual support groups, Syre addresses several topics, including parenting in recovery, marriage and relationship repair, journaling for healing and talk therapies.
One of the most important things, he said, is that those needing help don’t need to go to an expensive inpatient treatment center across the country. He said the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Community Services Board has a variety of tools to help those battling addiction.
