In an effort to help local businesses devastated by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Harrisonburg business owner and his co-worker created the 2020 Small Business Review Challenge on Wednesday.
Ken Bell, owner of Tradeshowdirect and Rocktown Bicycles, and Jake McIntyre, the lead graphic designer at Tradeshowdirect, are asking people to commit to writing 20 reviews over 20 days to tout local businesses.
“Once the dust settles and people open for business again, these reviews stay,” Bell said.
Reviews for local businesses can be left on many popular social media platforms include Facebook, Google and Yelp.
The hashtags for the campaign are #20reviews20days and #savesmallbusinesses
