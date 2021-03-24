Harrisonburg City Public Schools opened up to about 2,000 more students on Monday, bringing its total in-person student population to 50%.
The division has been reopening slowly since the school year began in August. And it is not done yet.
At a work session on Tuesday, Superintendent Michael Richards asked the School Board to consider approving a plan to move to in-person learning five days week. Currently, the 50% of students in the classroom are there four days a week, with Wednesday being a virtual learning day for all students.
Richards recommended that the new five-day plan go into effect on April 26. The date was chosen to give the schools and transportation department time to prepare. It also corresponds with the end of the spring semester for James Madison University, as there is some concern of community spread of COVID-19 as students move out.
Richards said a few factors informed his proposal to return to school five days a week, which will mark the most “normal” that school has been since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.
Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance to allow people to be indoors up to 3 feet apart, as opposed to 6 feet apart, as long as masks are worn and mitigation strategies such as improved ventilation are observed.
But the biggest game-changer has been the recent guidance that two students can sit on the same seat on the school bus as long as windows are cracked, Richards said. Not surprisingly, when the guidance was only one student to a seat, it severely limited buses’ maximum capacity and the ability to get students to and from school. For example, each of the schools currently has staggered start and stop times to allow for more bus trips to be run.
Doubling the number of students who can be on the bus allows for more flexibility for when school begins and ends, how many days a week students can be in the building and how many.
In addition, Richards has announced that seniors will be allowed back at Harrisonburg High School following spring break on April 12 to give them a chance to be around their peers and to socialize before they graduate in June.
Richards has also said that the Class of 2021 will have a more traditional graduation following an announcement by Gov. Ralph Northam that allows for graduation ceremonies of up to 5,000 people outside.
