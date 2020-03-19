The Rockingham County Administration Center will be closed to the public until further notice.
County Administrator Stephen King said in a press release that all scheduled Board of Supervisors meetings will be broadcasted electronically and those wanting to watch them should consult with the county website at www.rockinghamcountyva.gov.
The board meets Wednesday, and attendance will be limited to 10 people.
