The Rockingham County School Board will meet Monday night, and like in most meetings recently, the big item of discussion will be the imminent reopening of schools and plans for the fall semester.
New research on COVID-19 forced both the county and the City of Harrisonburg to abandon plans for blended learning. Now, with the exception of most pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students, as well as some vulnerable students, county students will be learning virtually.
However, that may not be the case for long. In an information item concerning the reopening of schools, blended learning might be on the horizon.
The information item states: "In consultation with medical experts within our community, on or around October 1, 2020, RCPS will transition to Phase 3 blended, offering in-person learning four days per week. Certain identified students and grades PK, K and first will continue to attend four days, and grades 2-8 potentially attending two of the four days on an A/B schedule. Every attempt will be made to schedule siblings in the same A or B cohort so that childcare would be less of a challenge for families. Family requests to align A and B day schedules for their children who attend in more than one school will be accommodated to the greatest extent possible. Grades nine through 12, with the exception of identified students, will continue distance learning through the end of first semester."
If this plan is adopted in the next few weeks, families will still have the option of doing virtual learning through the RCPS Home Learning Academy.
Additional agenda items for Monday's meeting include a health plan for reopening phase three.
The School Board meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday and will be broadcast online. You can find the link for the meeting prior to the start of the meeting on the school division website.
