Thursday marked Jan Alley’s 20th first day of school, and it’s easy to say she’s never had a first day of school like this.
“Getting back into the school routine has felt great,” Alley said after getting her 10 kindergartners on the bus on Thursday. Ending the 2019-20 school year abruptly in the middle of March was hard, especially with the little ones. “I felt like I didn’t have closure.”
Kindergartners and first-graders for Rockingham County Public Schools returned to school on Thursday. Prekindergarten students return on Monday.
There are 80 students at Pleasant Valley Elementary School this year. Normally, there are 220 students in attendance, said Principal Sara Hammill.
“It’s been great, very seamless,” she said. Teachers and staff members have been working hard over the summer to get the building and lesson plans ready for this unique school year.
Classrooms had to be set up so that everyone maintained a 6-foot distance. Instead of two first-grade classrooms, this year there are four. Stickers have been placed along the walls of hallways and purple paw prints have been painted on the sidewalks around the school to help the young students maintain social distancing.
Even with all the planning, it was hard for Hammill to picture what this school year would look like.
“Wearing masks... they can’t see me smile. I can’t see them smile,” Hammill said. “But you can. You can feel it. You can feel the joy.”
Sarah Williams is the other side of the Pleasant Valley kindergarten team. She’s been a kindergarten teacher for 12 years.
She said the hardest part of returning to school while enacting COVID-19 mitigation strategies was keeping students 6 feet apart, not getting them to wear their masks.
“Kids are naturally drawn to each other,” Williams said. Having fewer students than normal and having a full-time classroom assistant helped, however.
“We’re just glad to be back and able to see their faces,” Williams said.
