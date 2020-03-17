Tammy May, principal at Lacey Spring Elementary School, has been heartened by the response she’s received from the community since it was announced last week that schools across the commonwealth would be under mandatory shutdown for at least two weeks.
However, she’s been having to tell them the same thing — wait and see.
All school buildings in Rockingham County are closed until Wednesday to give any potential pathogens from the new coronavirus a chance to die before personnel head back to school. In the meantime, teachers are spending time at home with their families and working on lesson plans.
“It’s like a snow day,” May said.
To help families who depend on the school system for meals, Rockingham County is offering meals for pickup beginning Wednesday, according to a press release.
Children between the ages of 2 and 18 are eligible and can receive up to two free meals a day, a breakfast and/or supper item.
Meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at South River, River Bend, Fulks Run, Pleasant Valley, Plains, Lacey Spring and Ottobine elementary schools, and Pence and Montevideo middle schools.
Meals will be available for pickup between 4 and 6 p.m. The service will continue, Monday through Friday, until further notice, the release says. No adult meals are available for free or purchase.
While teachers are at home, Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl and a task force of school officials have been meeting regularly and are in contact with the Virginia Department of Health to come up with a plan for continuing education and meal opportunities.
Until Scheikl and the task force have additional information, and until teachers are back in schools, May is telling the many people who have texted and emailed her asking how they can help to sit tight and wait.
“This community is so giving. It’s amazing,” May said, adding that Scheikl, along with Doug Alderfer, assistant superintendent of leadership and administration, and Larry Shifflett, assistant superintendent for innovation and learning, are “working really hard to make great decisions.”
With new information about the coronovirus outbreak coming in by the hour, May said she’s awaiting word from the administration on what to do next.
As of Friday the plan was to reopen the school buildings to teachers and staff on Wednesday, with an announcement coming from central office on Monday about how teachers are going to work with students and families to continue offering learning opportunities.
“The teachers want to get back to school,” May said. “They miss the students.”
Students will not return to school until at least March 30, per a mandate by Gov. Ralph Northam. Toward the end of that two-week time frame, school divisions will look at recommendations and instructions from the VDH, the state, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about whether to have students return to the classroom.
