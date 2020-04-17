With workers at multiple area poultry plants testing positive for COVID-19, City Councilman Sal Romero said he has been contacted by poultry plant workers concerned for their safety.
Romero said he has received calls and messages for several weeks about the “lack of action” at plants in response to the pandemic.
“I have seen some of the plants take action and take some additional precautions [and] I remain, obviously, concerned that as more cases we saw positive out of the plants, people are still working in very close proximity to each other,” Romero said. Proximity is just part of how food processing is designed, he said.
Poultry workers are valued by their employers and an essential part to keeping the food supply system running, according to Hobey Bauhan, president of the Virginia Poultry Federation, an industry trade group.
“We need people, we want people, and we want people to be safe,” Bauhan said.
Bauhan said poultry companies are “working extremely hard” to meet and go over compliance with all government guidelines. He said challenges remain, though, in obtaining PPE and by the very nature of in-person food processing forcing people to work in close quarters with each other.
“No employer wants to have a case of COVID-19 among their workforce … so the highest motivation is to prevent that,” he said.
Workers at “several” poultry plants have tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed Dr. Laura Kornegay, the director of the Central Shenandoah Health District. She declined to name them, citing privacy restrictions.
Romero said he wanted to see more information revealed by health officials, such as demographic data.
“We want to share with the community where we are seeing these sort of outbreaks happening and then being able to do a diagnosis as to why it is happening there,” he said.
Poultry workers have also spoken to the Daily News-Record, but declined to go on the record, even on condition of anonymity.
Romero said workers’ reservations about speaking out could stem from concerns about their income, immigration status and potential retribution from their company. However, he said with unemployment so high, many are primarily motivated to ensure they continue to have a job.
It is illegal to retaliate against a worker who has gone to the authorities about concerns regarding an employer’s response to COVID-19, according to the Department of Labor’s website.
“No worker should be afraid to go forward to management or to human resources department and express any concerns that they have without fear of any retribution,” Bauhan said.
He said he could not speak to concerns workers have raised with going public about their employers are not doing enough to respond to COVID-19 in the workplace.
Over 30 Democratic senators, including Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, called Thursday for an emergency Occupational Safety and Health Administration standard to protect essential workers. OSHA is part of the Department of Labor.
“We need a baseline nationwide enforceable standard that keeps workers in the Valley and every community across the country safe,” Kaine said in an emailed statement Thursday.
Employers are not required to tell their employees that one of their co-workers has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Department of Labor statement from April 7.
In interviews earlier in the week, both Kaine and Warner expressed concern about the lack of Department of Labor employer standards relating to COVID-19.
Romero said accountability and more guidance from state officials is necessary at large employers, such as poultry plants.
“A plant will do what they think and what they are able to do, but nobody is really holding them accountable,” Romero said. “In as much fear as [employees] have to go to work in a site that is just perfect for this virus to spread, they need to go to work.”
Meat processing facilities across the country have had to stop production due to workers walking out, claiming employers failed to take their COVID-19 concerns seriously, and mass outbreaks forcing plants to shut down.
Smithfield’s pork plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., has over 640 COVID-19 cases linked to the facility, the largest such “hot spot” of the virus in the country, according to a Wednesday story in The New York Times. The plant has been closed for an indefinite period of time, according to a Sunday press release from the company.
Bauhan also said the poultry industry is facing many challenges beyond keeping staff healthy, including transitioning supply chains that were built to supply restaurants to supply grocery stores instead.
“We’re working hard to stay operational,” Bauhan said.
The poultry industry in the commonwealth supports 1,100 farm families, of which roughly 275 raise turkeys and 800 raise chickens, along with nearly 19,000 jobs directly and nearly 35,000 jobs indirectly, according to 2018 report.
The turkey industry specifically directly supports 3,267 jobs in Rockingham County, according to data from the 2018 Economic Impact Study of the Poultry Industry by John Dunham & Associates of New York.
Romero said he is in regular contact local poultry plants to stay updated on the situation and in contact with with local and state elected officials and staff to help provide updates to them.
“It’s an ongoing dialogue to try to see that they do more and do more than they are doing right now,” Romero said. “In general terms, [the plants] cannot be put in the same category as far as what they’re doing. Sometimes, they’re doing better than others, but I still believe that there’s a lot more that needs to be done to protect their employees.”
I work in one of the poultry plants in the Valley and these stories are so one sided. You typically hear from the disgruntled employees that make the working conditions sound so terrible. My employer as been going above and beyond with trying to prevent the spread of COVID 19. They have given us plenty of instruction on what each of us need to do and they have even translated it to every language that is spoken in the plant. If I would guess, 20%-30% of the employees do not seem to care and do not follow instructions given to them by plant management. Many can't even follow the simple instruction of throwing the disposable masks away that our company is giving us daily, instead they try to wear them for multiple days. They have even given us a $2 an hour raise, and we are all eligible for a $500 bonus on top of that since we are essential. So tell me where the real problem is?
We saw a group of people playing volleyball at the park this past week and at least one had on a Pilgrim's shirt. Maybe their work environment isn't where they are at risk. Oh, by the way, this isn't China. If you feel unsafe, walk away. No one is forcing you to work at any company.
