The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg is temporarily closing all social services operations expect for the food pantry after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
A press release sent Thursday afternoon said the program change was effective immediately.
The food pantry, located at 185 Ashby Ave., will be closed for admittance. To pickup items, individuals must wear masks and socially distance and arrive between 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
"The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg’s priority is the safety and protection of those we serve, and those who serve with us," the press release said. "We pray this closure will aid in the efforts to contain the coronavirus."
The Salvation Army Harrisonburg Corps’ Food Pantry is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. For more information on The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg, visit https://salvationarmypotomac.org/harrisonburgcorps or call 540-434-4854.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.