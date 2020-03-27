As information about COVID-19 continues to circulate, some events in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg city are being canceled and postponed. Compiled below is a list of schedule changes, being updated as news comes in:
• All Virginia school and university sponsored and hosted events are currently postponed or canceled until further notice.
• The band AVALON, scheduled to perform on April 16 at Mount Olive Brethren Church, canceled the remaining dates of THE CALLED Tour. All ticket holders will be issued a refund within seven days.
• Senior Expo, scheduled for March 14 at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, is rescheduled for April 25.
• History Day at Virginia Museum of the Civil War at New Market Battlefield, scheduled for March 28, is canceled.
• Kid’s Fishing Day, scheduled for March 28 at Silver Lake in Dayton, is canceled.
• Compete For A Cure, scheduled for March 29 at Gamer Oasis, is canceled.
• Mossy Creek Fly Fishing’s F3T Fly Fishing Film Tour, scheduled for March 27 at Court Square Theater, is canceled.
• Mossy Creek Fly Fishing’s spring open house, scheduled for March 28, is postponed.
• Masquerade Salsa Under Stars Party, scheduled for March 14 at CrossKeys Vineyards, and the after party at Habana Cafe with DJ Antonio, are both rescheduled for April 11.
• Paint and Pour spring workshop, scheduled for March 18 at Valley Pike Farm Market, is rescheduled, tentatively, for May 13 from 6-8 p.m.
• Pancake Supper, scheduled for March 17 at the Weyers Cave Community Center, is rescheduled for April 28.
• The Harrisonburg United Youth Rally, scheduled for March 22, is rescheduled for May 3.
• Muhlenberg Lutheran Church has canceled all services and church activities through April 1.
• Park View Mennonite Church’s Sunday services and Tuesday men’s Bible studies are canceled.
• Diane Cluck & Spectator Bird show, scheduled for March 27 at The Mark-It, is rescheduled for April 24
• All Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition events have been postponed.
• Pizza & Tunes with Juniper Tree, scheduled for March 20 at Gray Jay Provisions, is rescheduled for May 22.
• Downstage! Downtown! Community Theater Fest, scheduled for March 28 and 29 at Court Square Theater, is rescheduled for May 16.
• Open jam nights, scheduled every Sunday at The Friendly Fermenter, are postponed for the remainder of March.
• Hillandale Trail Love, scheduled for March 31 at Hillandale Park, is canceled.
• Rocktown Author Festival, scheduled for March 28 at Massanutten Regional Library, is canceled.
• Sustainable Gardening, scheduled for April 4 at Massanutten Regional Library, is canceled.
• 23rd Annual Blacks Run Clean Up Day & Arbor Day, scheduled for April 18 at Westover Park, is postponed to fall.
• Unveiling of “Plastic Waste Blues” mosaic, scheduled for April 3 at Newman Ruddle Building, is postponed.
• Community Connections, scheduled for March 27 at Gift & Thrift with Earth Day Every Day, is postponed.
• All Court Square Theater screening and events have been canceled or postponed for the remainder of March. All previously purchased tickets will be refunded.
• South Hill Banks show, scheduled for March 20 at Clementine, is postponed for fall. Tickets will be refunded through Brown Paper Tickets.
• The 9th Annual Chocolate Walk, scheduled for April 17 at Collins Center & Child Advocacy Center, is postponed.
• The Battle of New Market Civil War reenactment, scheduled for May 16 and 17 at the battlefield has been canceled.
• All services and activities at Harrisonburg First Assembly of God (FHA) are canceled through March 29.
• Rocktown Camera Club meeting, scheduled for March 30, has been canceled.
• First Friday, scheduled for April 3 in downtown Harrisonburg, is canceled.
• Spring Color Run, scheduled for April 18 at Mountain View Elementary School, is canceled.
• Release Party Grandstand Entertainment, scheduled for March 28 at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, is postponed for May.
• Summer Day Camp registration openings, scheduled for March 23 by the Rockingham County Parks & Recreation, is postponed to April 13.
• Independence Day Celebration Annual Bingo Fundraiser, scheduled for April 4 at New Market Fire and Rescue, is postponed.
• Top Chef Harrisonburg, scheduled for March 28 at Bluestone Vineyard, is postponed.
• MACROCK Art Market, scheduled for April 4 at Larkin Arts, is canceled.
• The Farm Credit Knowledge Center’s Farm Management Institute, scheduled for March 20 in Harrisonburg, and the Dairy Management Institute, scheduled for March 26 in Dayton, are postponed. Producers can continue to submit their data through March 30, as alternative dates are evaluated and scheduled.
• The 5th Night Sing, scheduled for March 29 at Broadway Baptist Church, is canceled.
• Rockingham Male Chorus Concert, scheduled for the 9:30 a.m. service on March 29 at Victory Fellowship Church, is postponed.
• The Easter drama, scheduled for April 5 at Bridgewater United Methodist Church,is canceled.
• Bible study and Kids Club held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Greenmount Church of the Brethren, are canceled until further notice.
• Easter Egg Hunt at American Celebration, scheduled for April 11 at Shenandoah Caverns, is postponed.
• The Great Broadway Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for April 4 at Broadway High School, is canceled.
• Tasty Thursdays: North American Sake Brewery, scheduled for April 2 at Friendly City Food Co-op, is canceled.
• Little Grill Collective Spring Concert, scheduled for March 27, is postponed.
• Harrisonburg Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for April 4 at Westover Park, is canceled.
• Bridgewater’s town Egg Hunt, scheduled for April 11 at Wildwood Park, is canceled.
• Northend Greenway Grand Opening, scheduled for April 25, is canceled.
• Bethlehem United Church of Christ’s Sunday worship services have been canceled until further notice.
• Church activities at Saint Stephen’s United Church of Christ are canceled through April 4.
• Performances by Trio Jazz, held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at The Tavern, are canceled until further notice.
• Frances Plecker Education Center, located in the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum, is closed until further notice. The arboretum grounds remain open from dawn to dusk.
• Spring concert performances of the Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra are canceled.
• Historic Garden Week 2020, scheduled for April 22 at CrossKeys Vineyards, is canceled.
• Delivering The Goods, scheduled bimonthly with upcoming dates April 26, June 28, August 30 at Three Notch’d Valley Collab House, is postponed.
• Asbury United Methodist Church has canceled all services, classes and meetings through April 1. Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services are also canceled.
• Elkton Recreation Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for April 10 at Elkton Stonewall Park, is canceled.
• Earth Day Every Day Talk with Bea Johnson, scheduled for April 22 at Madison Hall, is postponed.
• Prom Dress Drive and Giveaway, scheduled for April 4 at at the Lucy F. Simms Center, is canceled.
• Bridgewater Ruritan Club’s dinner meeting, Spouse-Guest Night, scheduled for April 6, is canceled. Orders for Vidalia onions will be accepted until April 1. To order, call Glen Thomas at 540-421-4481.
• All services and events at Trinity Presbyterian Church are canceled through March 31. The church office will also be closed. Streaming video of worship services will be available at facebook.com/TrinityHarrisonburg. For information, visit trinitypresbyterianharrisonburg.org.
• Rockingham County offices are closed to the public until further notice. Scheduled Board of Supervisors meetings will be broadcast using electronic means; consult the county website rockinghamcountyva.gov for additional information.
• Par-3 Golf Tournament, scheduled for April 18 at Sandy Bottoms Gold Course, is canceled.
• Rocktown Rambler, scheduled for May 3 at Bryce Resort, is rescheduled for September 20.
• Community Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for April 4 at the New Market Community Park, is canceled.
• The Lenten Noon Recital Series, scheduled from noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Luray United Methodist Church, 1 W. Main St., Luray, has been canceled.
• The Wade Spencer concert, scheduled for April 3 at Mountain Grove Church in Fulks Run, is postponed.
• Claire Lynch show, scheduled for March 29 at Court Square Theater, is postponed.
• An Evening With River Whyless, scheduled for April 19 at Pale Fire Brewing, is postponed for July 19.
• Plant Swap, scheduled for March 28 at Pale Fire Brewing, is postponed.
• Lady Moon & The Eclipse show, scheduled for May 14 at The Golden Pony, is canceled.
• Great Community Give, scheduled for April 22 at Peasant View Inc., is moving online. Power Hour is from 11 a.m. to noon.
• Morgan Dean show, scheduled for April 3 at The Friendly Fermenter, is canceled.
• The gospel concert featuring the Tribute Quartet from Nashville, Tenn., scheduled for 6 p.m. April 4 at Dayton United Methodist Church, is canceled.
• All services at Antioch United Church of Christ, are canceled through April 5.
• All Shabbat services and events at Beth El (Reform Jewish) Congregation on Old Furnace Road, are canceled until further notice.
• The adult library program, scheduled for April 11 at the New Market Area Library, is canceled.
• The Virginia Association of Retired Educators (VARE) meetings, scheduled for April 14 and May 12, are canceled. The next meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 8, at Sunnyside’s Bethesda Theater.
• The 30th Annual Brocks Gap Heritage Day, scheduled for April 18 at Broadway High School, is canceled.
• JMUke Jam, scheduled for March 27 from 4-6 p.m., is being streamed online.
• Barefoot Movement show, scheduled for March 10 at Court Square Theater, is rescheduled for May 10.
• Move For Life, scheduled for April 17 at 1090 Devon Ln., is postponed.
• Riedel Seminar, scheduled for March 29 at Bluestone Vineyard, is rescheduled.
• Shamrock 5K Trail Run, scheduled for March 21, is moved online through March 31.
• Shenandoah Valley Choral Society spring rehearsals and concerts, scheduled for April 17 and 19 at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, are canceled. Rehearsals for the ninth symphony will begin June 1 at 7 p.m. at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
• Arbor Day Celebration, scheduled for April 25 at Greenway Gazebo, is moved online.
• 11th Annual Redbud Festival, scheduled for April 18 in downtown Dayton, is postponed to June 20.
• Timberville’s Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for April 4 at The American Legion Park, is canceled.
• Brewery Comedy Tour, scheduled for April 22 at Brothers Craft Brewing, is postponed to May 14.
• All films and events at the Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater, 41-F Court Square, are canceled through April 23. All previously purchased tickets for canceled events will be refunded. All tickets purchased for postponed events will be exchanged to a new date when announced. Person unable to attend the make-up date, ticket will be refunded.
• Meetings of the Bridgewater Rotary Club are canceled until further notice.
• American Period Dancing Thursday dance sessions, with the SVCWE Dancers, scheduled for April 9 and 23 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 660 S. Main St., have been canceled.
• Kerus Global Education's Event, scheduled for May 17, at Brix & Columns Vineyard, is postponed.
• 13th Annual Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership 5k Walk/Run, scheduled for April 18, is going virtual.
• Ben Kunkle show, scheduled for April 10 at Brix and Columns Vineyards, is canceled.
• The dinner meeting of the Bridgewater Ruritan Club (Spouse-Guest Night), scheduled for April 6, is canceled. The Vidalia onion sale is canceled.
• All activities at American Legion Post 166 in New Market, are postponed until further notice.
• Books and Babies story time scheduled for April 3 and Preschool Storytime scheduled for April 17, at the New Market Area Library, is canceled.
• The New Market Farmer's Market will not open the end of March as planned. Additional information available on Facebook, or by email at egglady710@gmail.com or shippd07@gmail.com.
• Nothin' Fancy's blue grass concert, scheduled for May 16 at Turner Ashby High School, is postponed until June 13.
• The Making Space April Open Studio, scheduled for April 9 at Lucy Simms Center, is moving online.
• The Panda Walk, scheduled for May 30 at Hillandale Park, is going to be a virtual event.
• All in-person services and activities at Harrisonburg First Assembly of God (FHA) are canceled or postponed through April 23. Live stream services available at 10 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays at HFAchurch.org and on Facebook at HFAssemblyofGod until further notice.
• All services and events at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High St., have been canceled through April 25. The church office will also be closed. Streaming video of worship services will be available at facebook.com/TrinityHarrisonburg. For information, visit trinitypresbyterianharrisonburg.org.
