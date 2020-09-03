During a Harrisonburg School Board meeting Tuesday night, board members heard from Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.
She discussed metrics that the department uses to gauge the COVID-19 pandemic burden level and how that can be used to inform the possible repopulation of schools next semester.
Superintendent Michael Richards prefaced Kornegay’s presentation by saying that the school division is committed to its mostly virtual learning model until the spring semester. The only change that would be made would be shutting schools down again should the need arise, rather than working toward a blended model approach.
But in the interest of giving parents and teachers time to consider the idea of a blended model of learning next semester, the school division is working with the Department of Health to use metrics to guide decisions moving forward.
Kornegay said the VDH uses nine metrics to generate a composite index that can be applied to the local, regional and state level. Those metrics are:
• Number of COVID cases
• Number of deaths
• Percent of positive tests
• Outbreaks
• Health care worker infection
• Emergency department visits
• Hospitalizations
• Number of available hospital beds
• Availability of PPE
The first four can be used to generate a composite index at the local, regional or state level. The latter five can only be applied at the regional and state level given that they concern hospitals, Kornegay said.
Each Monday the metrics and data create a new composite index and that information is shared with school division superintendents.
Currently the region is experiencing a moderate burden of disease. However that burden is greater at the moment in Harrisonburg due to the influx of college and university students and the resulting uptick in number of COVID cases.
Between James Madison University, Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College, the Harrisonburg area usually sees an influx of 25,000 students. That number is less this year as EMU has decided to start with virtual learning.
While Bridgewater College has had only 14 positive COVID cases, JMU was at 600 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon.
JMU announced Tuesday it would send students living on campus back home and suspend in-person classes for at least for a month.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools will continue to monitor the pandemic, but parents should not expect any change in the current model of learning until at least next semester.
