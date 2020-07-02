At a work session on Tuesday evening, members of central office and Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards went over a thorough proposed plan for reopening school in the fall.
The blended instructional plan includes a two-day in-person instructional week for most students and a shorter school day. This is necessary to accommodate the need for social distancing on buses and in classrooms.
A task force has been working on the plan to reopen since the end of May. The plan includes everything from transportation, instructional days, sports and extracurricular activities, and health and safety practices that will be implemented. The plan can be found on the school division’s website.
School Board members had some questions following the presentation.
Obie Hill asked whether staff members had expressed concerns about child care and safety going back to school in the fall.
Richards said he has been having informal discussions with staff members outside of the task force, and some have expressed concern about these matters and that they will be taken into consideration moving forward.
School Board Chairman Andy Kohen asked about the Harrisonburg High School students who attend Massanutten Regional Governor’s School and how the reopening plan will apply to them.
Richards said the Governor’s School has created its own plan for reopening, and because there are fewer students than in a regular classroom setting, it will have daily in-person instruction.
Richards said he expects School Board members to have many additional comments, questions and concerns they can send to Kohen, who will get them to Richards. Richards will answer each one in writing.
The board will convene next Tuesday, which will be the earliest opportunity to vote on the plan.
