Both the Rockingham County School Board and Harrisonburg City School Board will meet next week to discuss various details related to the reopening of school in the fall and virtual learning.
The County School Board, which will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, is set to approve a change to the school calendar.
The RCPS Steering Committee for Reopening Schools has recommended the start date of school be moved to Sept. 10.
This change will allow the school district to assess if there has been an increase of COVID-19 cases in the community after the return of college students.
Also, it will provide additional time for faculty and staff to collaborate, plan and prepare for the hybrid model of instruction, along with additional opportunities for professional development.
The committee also recommended changing the date for the end of the first semester and removing some teacher workdays during the first semester since Wednesdays will provide this opportunity.
In addition, the School Board will consider additional mitigation strategies at Monday’s meeting to keep students and staff safe.
The City School Board will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. and the big agenda item related to the pandemic and what learning will look like in the fall is the unveiling of the division’s virtual learning plan.
The decision was made that most students will participate in online-only learning for a semester, with only the school division’s most vulnerable students learning in the classroom.
On Tuesday, Superintendent Michael Richards will share with the School Board his plan for what online learning will look like, having said that they have “stepped up their game.”
He will also go over how the arts will look in a virtual setting.
Both meetings will be broadcast online and members of the public are welcome to submit comments, which will be read during the meeting.
