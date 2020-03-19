Despite not driving their routes while schools are under a mandatory shutdown, bus drivers will continue to get paid for the foreseeable future, said Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools.
While some school divisions are using bus drivers to deliver meals and educational materials to students while closed, the geographic size of Rockingham County doesn't make that a good option. So, currently, bus drivers are not working.
"They're not running their routes, but we will continue to pay our employees," Scheikl said.
Bus driver salaries are built into the budget, and Scheikl said he does not foresee a time they will not be paid. It might change if the crisis surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into a year.
However, if this lasts a few months, paying bus drivers will be sustainable.
"It's like a local stimulus plan," Scheikl said.
If this mandated shutdown continues into summer, bus drivers may get assigned other tasks to continue helping the school division.
The past few days while the schools have been shuttered in the hopes of killing off any coronavirus pathogens that may have gotten in has been an exercise in employees working from home, Scheikl said. And in the coming weeks, they'll figure out how to do it better.
Teachers have been preparing for online lessons this week, and after Friday more might be known about how extensive those online and distance learning activities will need to be. A press conference and announcement from the governor is expected on Friday and will inform Rockingham County Public Schools going forward.
If it is just two weeks, which seems unlikely at this point, the school division will treat this absence like an intense snowstorm.
A more extensive announcement is planned for Monday. In the meantime, buildings have been reopened but only for essential staff. At this point that includes custodial staff needed to keep the buildings clean, cafeteria staff at the nine schools that are providing pickup lunches for children ages 2 to 18, and an administrator at times to make decisions.
Regardless of how long students are going to be out, spring break will be held from April 6-10 for Rockingham County Public Schools, according to an announcement on the school division's website.
