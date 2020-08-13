Students are on the bus going to school. They're sitting two to a seat, sharing a book or a pair of headphones. The bus is full.
They get to school around the same time as other buses. Students enter through the front doors of the school like a herd of sheep, standing only inches apart. Bumping into each other.
Hallways are packed as students make their way to their classroom.
At lunch, long tables are filled with dozens of students. They wait in lines for trays of food. They grab milk cartons from a chiller.
This was the reality of going back to school for years. This reality is over.
Most students won't step foot in school buildings except for special appointments. Those who do will do so in an entirely different manner and with an entirely different mindset.
Only the area's most vulnerable students will be attending school four days a week in person, including young students, those with individualized education plans and English language learners.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards and Chief Operating Officer Craig Mackail use Skyline Middle School as an example of what the new normal will look like when a select group of students return to buildings on Aug. 31.
It begins on the buses. Students will sit one to a seat and will wear face masks at all times. Face masks at all times is the new normal across the board during the school day.
"You can't put plexiglass on buses because of safety issues," Mackail said.
This allows for only 24 students on a bus at a time. But with fewer students going back to school four days a week, the lighter load is manageable.
When buses are not in use, the transportation and maintenance departments will be following a strict cleaning schedule. Some of the buses will also be used as transportation for child care centers when not in use by the school division.
When students get off the bus, they will have their temperature taken using infrared thermometers. Students will already have self-screened at home. But before entering the building, they will be checked for fevers. Once cleared they will enter the school — but it won't be through the front door. At least not for all students.
"We've designated different entrances so to keep the bottlenecking to a minimum," Mackail said.
Once they enter, stickers with the school division's logo will be all over the floors, reminding students to space themselves out 6 feet apart. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the school.
Currently, classrooms are still in the process of being cleaned. But once they are, desks will be spaced 6 feet or more apart. Larger spaces such as auditoriums and cafeterias will be used for classroom space if need be.
Lunch will look different. Some kids will eat in their classroom to keep the number of students in the cafeteria under control.
Playgrounds will only be used if the school's principal feels they can be properly cleaned, Richards said. But outside will be used for a number of "mask breaks" throughout the day. Students will have opportunities to remove their mask during times when they can be outside and able to distance themselves.
Richards said he is confident that students, even the little ones, will abide the mask requirement.
"It's all in expectations," he said.
Similar protocols will be undertaken for Rockingham County Public Schools. To keep students and staff safe, there will be a focus on the three main areas of social distancing, wearing face masks and proper hygiene.
Early on, the building classrooms were mapped out to determine how many students could safely be in both. While each building is different, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said the average classroom capacity given social distancing will be between 10 and 12 students.
Each building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system will be running as high as possible to allow for maximum air flow, Scheikl said.
Principals are still screening students for who will be learning in-person this coming fall. Priority will go to the most vulnerable students. But that number has not been determined yet. Scheikl said he predicts most schools will be at 10% to 15% capacity to start with.
As more information is gleaned about COVID-19 and how returning to school will affect everyone, the school division is prepared to ramp up or ramp down in-person learning.
"We have to feel confident that everyone is safe, and the experts have to say it's safe," Scheikl said.
