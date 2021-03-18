An announcement from Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday has school divisions mulling what they can do for graduations after having to get creative last year with how they honored graduates.
Northam released preliminary guidance for how schools can safely hold graduations this spring, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release.
Outdoor maximum capacity is the lesser of 5,000 people or 30% of venue capacity, while indoor maximum capacity is the lesser of 500 people or 30% capacity.
While the capacity caps pose challenges to having ceremonies, it does open up more options as school divisions make plans for June.
Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said he was given a heads-up last week during a virtual meeting with all of Virginia's superintendents that Northam was going to announce guidance on graduations.
"They know how much planning this takes," Scheikl said of the announcement coming in March, with a few months to prepare for ceremonies.
Scheikl said no definitive decisions have been made about how RCPS will proceed for graduation, but the division is looking for a way to host a "more traditional" event than last year's drive-in graduations at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
RCPS is looking at spaces that could accommodate graduates, staff and families. Outdoor space at the high schools have a capacity of 3,000 to 4,000, which would only allow for 900 to 1,200 people with the 30% cap, Scheikl said. And that would not be nearly enough to accommodate a graduating class and guests.
Scheikl added that the division is looking at other facilities with greater capacity.
Like Rockingham County, Harrisonburg City Public Schools is committed to having a more traditional ceremony this year after Northam's announcement, Superintendent Michael Richards said.
"We are very excited," he said. "The seniors deserve it. They've worked so hard this year."
Richards is looking for an outdoor venue that could accommodate up to 5,000 people. He is meeting with the principal of Harrisonburg High School on Friday to discuss how large traditional graduations have been in the past to see if the 5,000 maximum would be able to hold everyone who would like to attend.
"That's preferable, but it may not be realistic," Richards said.
Last year, Harrisonburg High School held graduation over the course of four days. Graduates made appointments and in 10 minute increments were able to cross a stage, receive their diploma and have photos taken while family members remained inside their cars.
James Madison University announced Wednesday it will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for its academic colleges and the Graduate School between May 6 and May 9, while the May 6 universitywide ceremony will be streamed online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.