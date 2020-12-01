In light of the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state and the Virginia Department of Health placing almost every school division in the highest risk category, officials are having to make tough calls about the remainder of the 2020 school year.
All but 10 school divisions in Virginia have been placed in the “red” zone by the VDH based on number of cases and hospitalizations. The regional director for the VDH recommended that all school divisions go entirely virtual.
While this is not a mandate, it is the recommendation. And Harrisonburg, which is at 85% virtual, and Rockingham County, which recently went to a hybrid model of learning for elementary and middle school students, had to figure out whether to follow this recommendation.
After many discussions with the VDH about mitigation strategies, Rockingham County has decided to continue with the hybrid model of learning, which sees elementary and middle school students in the classroom two days a week, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
However, the division has upped its mitigation strategies. The school division recently spent about $1 million in coronavirus relief funds on heavy duty air purifiers, normally used for abatement projects. Five-hundred of these air purifiers were deployed to schools. Instead of turning over 15 cubic feet of air per person, per minute, that amount has doubled. In fact, there are a number of classrooms in Rockingham County Public Schools that meet the hospital standard for air quality.
Along with that and 100% mask wearing and social distancing, Scheikl said he feels confident that the division can ride out the next three weeks safely before students go home for the holidays, despite VDH recommendations to go virtual.
There have also been only about 50 reported cases of COVID-19 in the schools, and through contact tracing it appears that these cases have not come from the schools, but from situations outside of school.
“We know that kids are benefiting from in-person learning,” Scheikl said. “And we feel there is no safer place for them to be than in the schools.”
Middle school and elementary school students will continue to attend school using an A/B model for the remainder of the semester, which continues into January after students get back. High school students will remain totally virtual, with a few exceptions, until the spring semester.
At that time, it is the school division’s hope is that high school students can also be brought back into the classroom for a hybrid model of learning to start with. However, that is just under two months away, and the situation will have to be assessed at that time.
In terms of sports, until Rockingham County drops from “red” to “orange” on the VDH’s risk assessment dashboard, there will be no sporting games or contact practice. Only practice and conditioning that requires no contact will be allowed. This is also per the VDH’s recommendation.
Scheikl said this is where the community can do its part. If they want to see sporting events, they need to wear their masks, socially distance and stay home as much as possible.
“People will say, ‘But it’s voluntary,’” Scheikl said of the decision about sports. “But if a basketball player gives COVID to another student, and they give it their grandmother who dies, she didn’t volunteer for that.”
Harrisonburg City Public Schools has also announced that winter sports are unlikely to happen, but officials are “holding out hope that the numbers could look better,” said Superintendent Michael Richards. If that’s the case, there is a small possibility for a condensed winter sports season.
In terms of academics, Richards has also been in contact with the VDH to make sure the division’s current model of 85% virtual is enough to meet the recommendation of “fully virtual.”
“We reached out to make sure what we’re doing is OK,” Richards said. “And at this point, yes.”
Richards also reiterated that it is safer for those students who are in the classroom currently to remain there. The alternative is parents trying to find child care options.
A School Board meeting scheduled for today has been postponed until Dec. 8, at which time Richards will present to the board an altered reopening plan for the spring semester.
Richards said he will not elaborate on that plan until the School Board has a chance to view it first. That meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the School Board’s website.
