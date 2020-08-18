Like most things in a COVID-19 pandemic world, the role of the school nurse is going to look different than it has in years past, with teachers taking on some first aid responsibilities.
The school nurse will now be the primary determinant when it comes to whether a student possibly has the virus and needs to be sent home, said Scott Hand, director of pupil personnel services for Rockingham County Public Schools.
Each school will have two separate clinics -- a well clinic and an isolation clinic. These spaces may occupy the footprint of the previous clinic or it might be two separate locations, depending on the school building.
Students suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms will be sent to the isolation clinic, where the school nurse will run down a symptom checklist and take the students' temperature. From there, the nurse will determine whether the students' parents need to be called and the students sent home, Hand said.
The well clinic, on the other hand, will be used for such things as administering medication, routine procedures including blood sugar monitoring, and injuries.
But there will be a new first line of defense in minor cases -- the classroom teacher.
"We will not be sending kids to the school nurse for routine issues," Hand said. Teachers will be equipped with first aid kits and will be the caregiver in cases of minor injuries and things like headaches and stomachaches.
Limiting the number of students who go to either clinic is key in keeping students and staff safe.
In addition, students will not be able to simply walk into the clinic. They will be stopped at the door, where their temperature will be taken with infrared thermometers.
The health and wellness plan for the school division was developed with the help of two school nurses, one of whom is Leslie Miller, the nurse at East Rockingham High School.
Miller has been busy getting ready for the return of a handful of students in the next few weeks. To start out, there will be between only 30 and 50 students. But Miller is already working on a plan for the eventual reopening of school for all students.
East Rock will have two different clinics, with one being only for students with the main COVID symptoms.
Because there will be fewer students, Miller said, she will spend time promoting good health in general by getting in the classroom and talking with students.
"There will be more opportunities for education and wellness promotion," Miller said.
Nurses will also spend time reaching out to families of students learning from home who have known health issues.
