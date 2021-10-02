Sometimes it’s hard for Leslie Miller to wrap her head around the fact that it’s only the beginning of October and school has been in session for Rockingham County Schools for just five weeks.
As the school nurse at East Rockingham High School during the pandemic, five weeks has felt like an entire school year.
On top of all of the duties a school nurse already has to perform, the ongoing pandemic coupled with the delta variant that is affecting school-aged students has left nurses feeling exhausted, Miller said.
“This is my 12th year as a school nurse and it’s the busiest year yet. I’ve never had a start of school this busy,” she said.
Understandably, nurses are feeling overwhelmed.
“We’re physically, emotionally and mentally exhausted and it’s only October,” Miller said.
East Rockingham High School had one of the highest instances of positive COVID-19 cases in the county. Miller spends much of her day triaging students, deciding whether their symptoms could be COVID-19 and, if so, contacting their parents to come get them to take them home. Miller then has to determine who the student came into contact with, and if that student reports a positive test, contacts those students to let them know there was an exposure.
If a student is sent home with suspected COVID-19, parents can either get the student tested and submit that, or the student has to remain at home until they are symptom free for 24 hours without medication.
It can frustrating for families who feel that their child only has allergies or a sinus infection or a common cold. But Miller must err on the side of caution for the safety of all.
“I think it’s important for the community to realize that school nurses are under a tremendous amount of pressure and we’re doing our best to make big decisions given the information we have,” Miller said.
A normal day in the clinic at Stone Spring Elementary School is a tough thing to describe. Bette Lam is the school nurse there and days look very different than they used to.
There are daily meds that are given, vision and hearing screenings to be done, and there are the daily injuries or illness visits.
“Most days have a big variety of visits,” Lam said. “School nursing is much more than Band-Aids and ice packs.”
Nurses manage students with diabetes, seizure disorders, asthma, life threatening allergies, sickle cell disease, childhood cancers, fractures, falls, feeding tubes, urinary catheterization, mobility concerns and more.
“We work alone, there is not another provider in the building,” Lam said. “In many cases, we are the primary medical person in a student’s life because getting into a doctor’s office is so hard right now.”
So much has changed about the role of the school nurse during the pandemic. A large part of what nurses have to do now relates to the evaluation of symptoms and the following of protocols related to COVID-19.
“We have always assessed our students for illnesses, and determine if they need to see a doctor, go home, or if they can manage their symptoms while remaining in school,” Lam said. “With COVID, we look at each student with much more scrutiny and try to determine if the student is presenting with COVID symptoms versus allergies, or other illnesses such as strep, pink eye, RSV.”
When Scott Hand took over as director of pupil personnel services for Rockingham County Public Schools in 1998, there were three nurses for the entire division. Hand wrote a grant to secure more and the school nursing program has continued to grow. Today there are 26 nurses.
The pandemic has changed their roles entirely, Hand said.
“Now they have children coming into the clinic and they have to monitor their symptoms, should they stay in school or go into isolation?” he said.
Contact tracing is also a huge part of the day and takes up much of the nurses’ time. To help alleviate that, nurse secretaries have been hired to help with the contact tracing, which involves calling parents whose child may have been exposed to a peer that tested positive for COVID-19.
This is a new position and is still being implemented at some schools, Hand said.
When April Howard visits a school for an appointment or a meeting, no matter who it’s with, she always stops by the clinic to check on the school nurse to see how they are doing.
As the Chief Officer of Student Support for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, Howard oversees the division’s school nurses. It’s more important than ever that they feel supported and seen right now, Howard said.
Nurses are spending a lot of time fielding questions related to COVID-19 from families, students, and staff members, as school nurses are sometimes the only health care provider these groups have access to, Howard said.
It’s important that nurses know that while they are taking care of others, there is someone who is checking in on their well being.
“It’s like the oxygen mask,” on a plane, Howard said. “You have to put on yours before you can help someone else with theirs.”
Teri Bosley has been a nurse for 30 years. She has worked at Skyline Middle School, Smithland Elementary School and Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center. Bosley is currently splitting time between Smithland Elementary and Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center.
School nurses had worn many hats prior to the pandemic but it has added more layers to their jobs.
“We now routinely push out information to parents, and staff on local agencies offering COVID testing and/or COVID vaccines,” Bosley said. “We spend much more time on the phone with families doing telehealth visits, tracing symptom onset and determining isolation or quarantine times for our students and staff.”
Bosley is spending time tracking positive cases and working closely with the administration to update the Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard, providing education and information about COVID-19 symptoms, how it is spread, how best to avoid COVID and what to do if exposed or ill to students, staff and parents.
It is very challenging, Bosley said, balancing all of her duties.
“But the balance to that is how rewarding it is to be with these wonderful kids and get to see their smiling faces back in school, learning and having fun,” she said. “That truly is the best medicine of all.”
Angela Knupp has worked as a school nurse in almost every school in HCPS, with the exception of the two newest, Smithland Elementary School and Skyline Middle School. She has 32 years in school nursing, with 26 for HCPS.
“We view all sick encounters through COVID ‘goggles’ now, we have to rule out potential concerns before allowing students to return to the classroom,” Knupp said. “Now, that does not include basic first aid, athletes’ who are following up or P.E. injuries and/or our students with chronic conditions.”
One of the biggest challenges Knupp has faced these past two years of pandemic, is the added work that comes from providing information, education, locations for testing sites, to families and staff.
Fortunately, Knupp works with seven liaisons to help balance the load, and said the administration at Harrisonburg High School, where she is now, is extremely supportive.
“We also have a great team at HHS, including our administration staff, front office and attendance office staff, who all collaborate together with student health services to provide any needed resources for our students, who are affected by the ongoing pandemic,” Knupp said. “Whether that’s a cab home, extra food services, taking parent calls after school and on weekends to answer any questions that come up about a quarantine timeline. We have all pulled together to provide a successful learning environment for all students.”
