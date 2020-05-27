With the Rockingham County School Board expected to take action on its proposed budget on June 8, the delay has forced the fate of the Board of Supervisors proposed budget for fiscal 2020-21 to be at a standstill.
On May 8, Trish Davidson, the county’s director of finance, said the county had hoped to adopt the $385.3 million budget during the last Board of Supervisors meeting in May, but a copy of the agenda that was released on Friday for today’s meeting did not include a vote on the budget.
The finance staff report shows the budget will be available for adoption on June 10 as county staff works to finalize revenue estimates.
“We had to adjust some spending levels, but it’s minor adjustments,” Davidson said Tuesday. “The school’s budget is the one that will have changes.”
During the School Board’s May 11 meeting, Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl presented an updated version of the proposed budget that outlined areas that have been cut and revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 2% raise for school employees was cut from the budget, along with an anticipated loss in sales tax revenue of $2.1 million.
There was also an expected elimination of $950,000 for personnel supplement and a $155,000 reduction in basic aid for counselor-to-student ratio.
Scheikl said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to additional losses of lottery funds and additional health insurance expenses totaling close to $600,000.
Until the impact of sales tax becomes clearer, Scheikl said there would be a hold on spending, pay increases would be postponed and open positions will be categorized by classroom impact moving forward.
With an expected vote by the School Board to be taken on June 8, the Board of Supervisors will take action on the proposed budget for the county on June 10.
Items that will be discussed during today’s board meeting include a report from Don Komara, residency administrator for the Virginia Department of Transportation, and a COVID-19 update from Dr. Laura Kornegay, health director for the Central Shenandoah Health District.
Kornegay was scheduled to speak before the board on May 13, but Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway spoke in her absence.
On Tuesday, the Central Shenandoah Health District reported more than 1,400 cases in the district, 114 hospitalizations and 28 deaths. Localities within the district with reported cases include Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County continue to lead the district with the highest amount of cases being reported, with Harrisonburg having 742 cases and Rockingham County reporting 478.
Items that will not be discussed due to no action being required are a number of staff reports, including a Census Complete Count Outreach update from the community development department.
As of Tuesday, the United States Census Bureau has reported that 67.3% of county residents have completed their self-response questionnaire, along with 60.2% of Harrisonburg residents.
The deadline to file a self-response has been extended to Oct. 31.
On June 2, the county’s Planing Commission will meet after canceling its April 7 and May 5 meetings. There are three rezoning cases scheduled to be heard.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. today and the meeting will be broadcast through Zoom.
