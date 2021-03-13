School divisions across the state and country have come up with their own plans for reopening school to students that fit the circumstances unique to their area — whether it be timing, number of students, age of students or any number of criteria.
But one aspect of reopening has been universal — masks. Whether or not school divisions opened up to a few students or all of them, masks have been required.
But what do school divisions do when they have a student who can't wear a mask for medical reasons or can't wear a mask due to developmental delays or special needs?
These students need to be in the building, more than most, because they need the support of teachers and specialists. But was it done to keep those teachers and specialists safe?
Scott Hand, director of pupil personnel services for Rockingham County Public Schools said their policy is to require students and staff to wear masks. But if they have a student with significant medical concerns, particularly if there is a possibility of aspiration that may go undetected if wearing a mask, they expect masks to be worn during transportation and while in the school hallways. This would be followed by a quick check, or mask removal after arriving at school or the classroom.
RCPS does allow for face shields to be worn in the classroom setting. However, all students who are experiencing difficulties wearing a mask are provided with a behavioral plan, usually developed by the IEP team, including the child's parents and a behavior analyst, designed to gradually increase the time a child will tolerate a mask.
"Aside from medical complications, we have had success with such plans," Hand said. "A few children with autism may experience sensory issues that make mask wearing difficult. The behavioral plans, for the most part, have proven to be effective. I recently visited a classroom populated mostly with children diagnosed with autism and all the children, and staff for that matter, were wearing their masks."
It's hard to say how many RCPS students have behavioral plans to account for difficulty wearing masks, Hand said.
About half of the students with severe disabilities remained at home this school year and are only now contemplating a return to school. Of those that have been attending school, Hand said about six to 10 are continuing to struggle with wearing a mask for the entire day.
"These students remain in a single classroom for the entire time they are attending school," Hand said. "Staff wear extra PPE, social distancing is maintained, etc."
April Howard, chief officer for student support for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said that each student who may have trouble wearing a mask is considered on a case-by-case basis and there is no division-wide policy.
But for those students, extra precautions are taken to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
Superintendent Michael Richards added: "The simple background on that is that when you can’t get a student to consistently wear a mask properly, you provide extra protection to those around the student or you work with the IEP team to provide an appropriate remote plan for the student."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.