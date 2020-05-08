The Virginia Department of Health and Sentara Healthcare are partnering with the City of Harrisonburg for another round of free COVID-19 testing, this time open to all city residents, according to a press release from the city.
Up to 100 tests will take place combined — on a first-come, first-served basis — on May 16 at Skyline Middle School and Spotswood Elementary School.
Spanish interpreters will be available at both locations, and Arabic, Kurdish and Swahili interpreters will be available at Spotswood Elementary.
A previous round of tests took place Saturday for residents of the Northeast neighborhood and Mosby Court.
