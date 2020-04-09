Jessica Peters is a nurse who works in the respiratory unit at Sentara RMH Medical Center, where patients who are suspected or confirmed as having COVID-19 are treated.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this and I don’t think many people have and I don’t think many of us will again in our lifetime,” said Peters, 27, of Harrisonburg.
The floor Peters works on with fellow health care front-line workers was previously for orthopedic and observation care, she said, but it was “transformed” a week and a half ago.
“It’s been a ton of changes,” she said. “And they’re so constant — daily changes, hourly changes that we’re finding out about.”
She also said the number of nurses per COVID-19 patient has increased.
“We have other nurses coming and helping our floor out,” Peters said.
The new nurses get a 15- to 20-minute patient update as part “hand-offs,” she said.
“That’s due to the fact [those nurses] used to see ortho-joint patients and now they’re seeing patients that are totally different,” said Jenn Downs, a spokesperson for Sentara RMH.
Medical staff must enter closed-door rooms to see patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 who are accessible only through closed-off hallways, according to Peters.
“There’s just different carts outside each patient door and lots of bins that we will recycle our” personal protective gear in after leaving a patient’s room, she said.
Peters said there are “PPE buddies” to double-check to make sure the busy personnel are properly protected by all necessary PPE before entering a room with someone suspected or confirmed to have the virus.
Staff members are careful to make sure they have all the supplies to perform what they need to do when they enter a room, whether it’s to bathe a patient or provide medication, according to Peters.
“You don’t want to have to enter the room more than what you need to,” Peters said.
Though personnel cannot be inside the rooms at all times with patients due to safety concerns, patients are remotely monitored and checked on regularly and, as a result, Peters said human-to-human interaction is reduced.
“That’s difficult on any level and also when you’re in a vulnerable place or compromised state of health,” she said.
She said staff has to have hard discussions with the families of those who need to be transitioned to more intensive care, especially as it has to be done remotely.
“That’s the most difficult conversation you’ll ever have,” Peters said.
On Tuesday, a patient who had a critical case of COVID-19 was discharged and even walked out of the hospital, according to Peters.
“It felt like a true success story,” she said.
Staff try a variety of things to help raise morale for those in their care, according to Peters.
She said families are staying connected with their hospitalized loved ones and those who take care of them over the phone, since visits are limited to “very special circumstances.”
“I know that can be really frustrating for families,” Peters said. “When you hear about COVID-19, that’s just scary and they’re waiting for the answers [and] I think people automatically assume the worst, which is fair. It’s a very dangerous [virus].”
She said most families appreciate the work of health care workers. Peters said she would like to see her own family, but recognizes that health care workers will be helping COVID-19 patients for a long time yet.
“Even if everything opens back up, there’s going to be leftover patients for months, so we’ll probably be some of the last ones to be free,” Peters said.
Peters said her schedule hasn’t changed drastically, but the days are longer. She has an extra set of clothes she changes into when she leaves.
When she goes home, Peters has a decontamination station outside her house to keep her husband, the only other member of her household, safe.
She said co-workers regularly speak to each other about how to most safely carry on with their lives and work while living alongside older and younger family members.
“I think it’s still very surreal,” Peters said. “You truly are just rolling with it.”
Peters said she and other health care providers felt supported by the community in many ways, whether it’s the donations of supplies, PPE and homemade masks, or just residents parking in their cars outside the hospital and praying.
“I’m not usually an emotional person, but there are little things and signs that kids put up around the hospital and I teared up seeing that,” she said.
The hospital is doing well in with PPE supplies, Peters said, but is still happy to receive anything from the community.
“It’s been really encouraging to know that we’re all in this together,” Peters said. “When there’s the support there with the rest of the community, that’s very encouraging and pretty empowering.”
Peters said the hospital is still expecting a “surge” of COVID-19 cases.
“Luckily, we have the time right now to prepare.” she said. “Patients and volume is increasing, but it’s not like we’re New York, where they had to sink or swim.”
There are 36 cases of COVID-19 in Harrisonburg and 20 in Rockingham County, according to the most recent data from the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 615 people have been hospitalized and 75 have died, according to the data. Downs said Sentara RMH could not release the number of COVID-19 cases at the hospital.
“It’s tough for sure and exhausting mentally,” Peters said. “There’s long days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.