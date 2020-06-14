In times of need, people look up to the sky in hopes of a sign of better days to come. On Saturday morning, that sign was a Cessna flying into Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.
Sentara RMH Medical Center joined the list of Virginia hospitals to receive donated medical supplies by plane from 16-year-old TJ Kim on the tarmac. From the small commuter plane, a payload of gloves, gowns and shields was delivered to Sentara development officer Janet Wendelken.
“They called us and asked us what we’d use: masks, gowns. Make sure supplies would be used, and that’s not an issue,” she said. “All these supplies will definitely be used. Our staff and patients appreciate it.”
Kim, of McLean, and his father, Thomas, began Operation SOS, Supplies Over Skies, in March, and the first delivery was made in Luray on March 27.
On Saturday, the Cessna was expected to arrive in Weyers Cave by 1 p.m., but weather and fuel troubles threatened the mission. Wendelken said setting up a time and date for the arrival of Operation SOS’s donations took weeks of planning to ensure weather, time and air traffic aligned. Despite Saturday’s foreboding, clouded skies, the plane landed just after 2:30 p.m.
Kim said the obstacle proved valuable to his experience.
“Recently, I've been learning a lot about weather formations like understanding winds and clouds and moving weather systems. It was a real lesson when we were on approach to Shenandoah Valley Regional yesterday and I could see how quickly the weather formation was moving towards us,” he said.
Kim said one of his favorite moments from Operation SOS is meeting with hospital workers like Wendelken, who remind him why his missions matter, but the view doesn’t hurt either.
“My favorite experience would have to be the interactions I have with the hospital workers at the airport when I land. It's amazing to hear their stories, to get their appreciation, and it makes me feel proud and humbled when they talk about how much my Operation SOS supplies will help and impact their communities,” Kim said. “I've also flown all over the commonwealth of Virginia and it's been great to explore the state from all along the I-81 corridor to the Chesapeake region. We live in a beautiful state.”
During the pandemic, the airport has been slow but SVRA public safety officer Mike Smith said things are steadily picking back up, as Kim's plane was not alone on the tarmac Saturday.
Despite SVRA being a small and locally operated airport, Smith said, private arrivals carrying gear are not uncommon and nothing surprises him these days.
“On the private side, we get just about everything. … If it comes through private, we do it here. It’s cool,” he said.
On the flight, Kim transported 2,000 gloves, 200 medical head covers, 250 surgical masks, 60 KF94 respirator masks, 80 gowns, 40 hand sanitizer bottles, 10 pairs of goggles, 10 face shields and three packages of concentrated disinfectant wipes.
All the donated supplies are sourced from Kim’s neighborhood, community and friends. Operation SOS has made national headlines on such outlets as CNN, NBC and even Teen Vogue. Kim said the media attention has invited strangers to reach out and donate more supplies. Still, gathering personal protective equipment for hospitals is hard work.
“Getting the supplies is actually the hardest part of Operation SOS, and it usually takes us about a week to put together a payload that fills the Cessna 172 Skyhawk that I fly for these missions,” he said.
Wendelken said the community has pulled together in solidarity and continuously worked to ensure the hospital maintains a supply of PPE for the workers, but she was excited to be a part of the fly-in delivery.
“We’ve had hundreds of donations of everything from food to face masks people have been making us. ... The community has been so wonderful; this has just been a little different,” Wendelken said. “I’ve met planes before but never for the hospital. It’s a whole different thing.”
The delivery comes as a blessing for the hospital, but a dream come true for Kim.
Since Kim was 9 years old, he has dreamed of becoming a fighter pilot with the Navy, and each flight with Operation SOS is another few hours toward getting his private pilot license. For now, Kim is limited to trekking the skies with his instructor, Bobby Cahal, by his side and coming home to debrief and bury his head in reading assignments. After high school, Kim said he hopes to fulfill his aspirations of attending the Naval Academy.
“I want to continue to gain flight hours and as much experience as I can in the air because flying is not only my passion, but my immediate career goal,” Kim said. “With Operation SOS, flying has taken on a new meaning since I'm delivering tier 1 PPEs to rural and community hospitals. It's an honor to do each mission, and I take mission planning very seriously.”
