On Monday, Sentara RMH Medical Center suspended all routine visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an email.
Exceptions to the new policy include:
• Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.
• Nursery and neonatal intensive care unit patients may have two parents, legal guardians, or caregivers who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.
• Patients who are at the end-of-life may have two visitors.
• Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.
• Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one visitor.
• Minors under the age of 18 may have one visitor, either a parent or a guardian.
• Patients visiting the emergency department may have one person with them only during their stay.
