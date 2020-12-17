Sentara RMH Medical Center emergency room doctor Mark Nesbit got into work before dawn Thursday, and the 55-year-old Harrisonburg resident had an extra task to check off before seeing patients.
Nesbit was the first person to be vaccinated for COVID-19 locally when the needle went into his right shoulder at 6:30 a.m.
"There was a lot of people taking photos and I kind of realized I was the first," Nesbit said on Monday afternoon after finishing his shift, which began at 7 a.m.
An email was sent out to eligible staff earlier this week and Nesbit signed up for a time slot before his shift began.
The experience was like any other modern inoculation, he said, though there was a great deal of excitement among the several people in the room.
"They take you back and you sit in a chair, they clean off your shoulder and give you your shot," Nesbit said.
Afterward, he began the process to sign up for his next dose as the vaccine requires two shots. He was monitored for allergic reactions, a typical vaccination procedure, for about 15 minutes as he did paperwork.
"I wouldn't have any hesitancy in getting this vaccine from what I've read and the data we have now," Nesbit said.
The vaccine has been approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The first shot of the vaccine grants 50% immunity after 12 days. After 21 days, a second shot can be administered. The second shot also has a ramp-up time of effectiveness, but eventually gives those who receive it 95% immunity to the virus, according to Nesbit.
In Norfolk, Sentara received nearly 12,000 vaccines made by Pfizer on Monday and began shipping them to its 10 other systems in the state, according to Sentara staff. Sentara is also slated to receive 20,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Moderna on Dec. 21.
Sentara RMH received between 900 and 1,000 doses of the Pfizer-made vaccine on Monday evening and more doses are expected as they become available, according to Sentara staff.
An exact number of inoculations of Sentara RMH staff could not be obtained by press time. There are roughly 2,300 workers at Sentara RMH.
Nesbit said the vaccine marks a new phase in tackling the novel coronavirus, though he personally does not anticipate changing his careful, anti-virus behavior anytime soon.
"I think it's really important for people to understand to follow the social distancing guidelines into the holiday season," he said.
Cases are rapidly increasing in Rockingham County.
The county set another record day of new COVID-19 cases Thursday with 110 reported by the Virginia Department of Health. There have been a total of 3,145 cases among Rockingham County residents with 187 virus hospitalizations and 38 deaths since the pandemic began.
The county has a higher seven-day case average with 57.43 new cases per day compared to Harrisonburg, where the seven-day new case average is 39.
Cases are also steadily rising again in Harrisonburg.
The city saw its second highest day of new cases Thursday with 95 reported by VDH. On Wednesday, the city reported 33 new cases. The record for new cases is still 143 in a single day on Sept. 8, shortly after James Madison University students returned for fall classes.
There have been 4,000 cases, 119 virus hospitalizations and 40 deaths in the city since the first city case on March 12.
"My personal experience is we are seeing the results of people being together over Thanksgiving, so I think it's important people pay attention to that," Nesbit said.
It takes up to 14 days for symptoms of the virus to appear, according to the VDH.
In Virginia, 4,126 people have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19 using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards.
Vaccines will continue to be given to Sentara frontline medical workers, as per recommendations of vaccine priorities from government health groups, such as the Virginia Department of Health.
Sentara workers will not be required to take the vaccine.
Employees eligible to receive the vaccine include those who work in virus patient units, emergency departments, intensive care units, as well as respiratory unit staff and others, such as those in food service and workers who go into patient rooms.
Nesbit said emergency room doctors have to "compartmentalize" as they work so they can focus on each patient they see.
He took the same approach with processing the fact he had received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
"I kind of let it sink in after my shift," Nesbit said. "I didn't think too much about it throughout the day, but this really is an important step in management of this disease."
