Starting Wednesday, Shenandoah National Park will be closed to the public until further notice in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sally Hurlbert, management specialist for Shenandoah National Park announced the decision Wednesday afternoon after the National Park Service received a letter from the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health recommending that the park close.
U.S. 211 and 33 will remain accessible to pass-through, per a press release.
When Shenandoah National Park is to reopen, the park will notify the public through its website and social media channels.
