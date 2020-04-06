Access to Shenandoah National Park will be limited as the park announced Sunday it would be closed from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily, along with closing all picnic grounds.
Access to Skyline Drive at Front Royal is closed, along with all parts of Skyline Drive from mile 1 to mile 65.5 at the Swift Run entrance near Elkton.
From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Skyline Drive from the Swift Run entrance to the Rockfish Gap entrance will be open, but that is the only portion available for motorized vehicles. Pedestrians, bicyclist and other non-motorized vehicles can access Skyline Drive from mile 0 to mile 65.5, but will need to exit the park by 8 p.m.
Shenandoah National Park asks that visitors check the park’s website before traveling in order to stay updated on closures.
