On Saturday, Shenandoah National Park will begin its phased reopening with Skyline Dive and some trails becoming accessible to visitors at 8 a.m.
The drive and trails will remain open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. with normal entry fees, according to the park's website.
During the first phase, trails associated with Old Rag and Whiteoak — along with boundary trailheads and picnic areas — will remain closed.
