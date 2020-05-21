0330_DNR_SNP Hikers_2

Rachael Ntenda, of Charlottesville, makes her way through the Bearfence Rock Scramble in the Shenandoah National Park in March.

 Daniel Lin / DN-R

On Saturday, Shenandoah National Park will begin its phased reopening with Skyline Dive and some trails becoming accessible to visitors at 8 a.m.

The drive and trails will remain open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. with normal entry fees, according to the park's website.

During the first phase, trails associated with Old Rag and Whiteoak — along with boundary trailheads and picnic areas — will remain closed.

