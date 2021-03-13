The only movement inside the Rockingham County Jail lobby comes from the nearly 170 employees entering and exiting the downtown Harrisonburg facility.
Without visitations, the hall is mostly quiet except for the occasional door closing and mail delivery.
It’s been like that since Jan. 20 — the day the jail went into lockdown after a COVID-19 outbreak was confirmed.
For seven weeks, daily operations at the Rockingham County Jail have been turned upside down.
Visitations are no longer allowed, inmates are not transferred to Middle River Regional Jail and recreation time has come to a halt.
“Everything is on lockdown,” said Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
Sitting in his office inside the jail, Hutcheson pulled out a folder holding yellow legal pad paper filled with dates and numbers.
Nov. 17 — the last day inmates were transferred to MRRJ from the county jail.
At the time, there were 283 inmates inside the jail and 282 inmates Harrisonburg and Rockingham County were responsible for at MRRJ.
Things have changed since.
Nearly two months after the last transfer of inmates from the county jail to MRRJ, a COVID-19 outbreak was reported at the Harrisonburg facility.
“It hit all at once,” Hutcheson said.
Hutcheson said on Jan. 20, there were eight to nine inmates and five to six employees that tested positive for COVID-19. When the outbreak occurred, there were 350 inmates at the county jail — 40 inmates over the jail’s “ideal” capacity, according to Hutcheson.
To halt further spread, a lockdown was initiated, which was still in place Friday.
With the lockdown, a group of selected inmates at the facility that volunteer to perform service roles, such as cooking and cleaning, were forced to remain in their housing units.
“When in lockdown, they are in lockdown,” Hutcheson said.
As a result, Hutcheson said his staff has been responsible for cooking and preparing nearly 350 meals three times a day, cleaning the facility, doing laundry and other tasks while also performing the job they were initially hired for.
“We are cleaning all the time,” Hutcheson said.
Hutcheson said throughout the lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic, the county jail has remained stocked with disinfectant spray, hand sanitizer, face masks and disposable gloves. Despite the hefty supply of face masks on hand, Hutcheson said they’re given to inmates and replaced “a couple times a week,” and not every single day.
A week into the lockdown, a small rally was held outside the jail attended by family members of inmates who voiced concerns over the handling of the outbreak.
In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Mount Solon resident Anna Cubbage, whose fiance is in the jail on low-level marijuana charges, said jail staff weren’t “offering inmates [personal protective equipment] and staff weren’t wearing it.”
Hutcheson told the Daily News-Record in January that previous executive orders from Gov. Ralph Northam didn’t make it a requirement for staff or inmates to wear masks, but following a Dec. 11 order requiring anyone over the age of 5 to wear a face mask when indoors, changes were made.
On Friday, Hutcheson said staff members are required to wear a face mask, but if the employee is in their workspace they can remove it.
Inmates are “strongly encouraged” to wear a face mask, Hutcheson said.
“I can’t make an inmate wear a mask,” he said.
If an inmate requests a face mask, one will be provided. Inmates also receive medical attention if asked for.
“Nobody is being denied medical treatment,” Hutcheson said.
Hutcheson said any inmate expressing or showing symptoms related to COVID-19 is seen by a doctor, but it is up to the doctor’s discretion to determine if a COVID-19 test is administered.
Hutcheson said there have been no issues receiving COVID-19 tests from the Virginia Department of Health.
If an inmate tests positive, Hutcheson said they are placed into a specialty cell that can hold one person. Those exposed to the positive inmate are “treated all as positive,” and placed under quarantine in their pod, Hutcheson said.
Quarantine lasts 14 days and the specialty cells have never been completely full since the lockdown, Hutcheson said.
A quarantine also happens after a pod is filled with 20 inmates. Hutcheson said as new inmates come in, they are placed into a pod. Once the pod is filled with 20 inmates, it goes into quarantine.
Each pod is capable of holding 20 inmates but, due to overcrowding, there are more than 20 inmates in a pod, Hutcheson said.
As of Thursday, there were 330 inmates housed at the county jail and one known positive case of COVID-19, according to Hutcheson.
