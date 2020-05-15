As Harrisonburg restaurants open today and into the weekend, city staff is using the time to gauge what steps they can take to increase visits to local businesses, according to Brian Shull, the city’s director of economic development.
“I think we’ll learn a lot over the weekend [about] just how many people are ready to come out and try it,” Shull said. “The customer will be the final decision.”
Today, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has allowed restaurants to begin using outdoor seating at half capacity, in addition to continuing to serve customers by takeout or delivery.
Not every restaurant in the city has outdoor seating available, however. Shull said the city was looking at options for increasing the availability of such seating to help businesses corral more customers.
“It’s going to be slow and it needs to be in a very safe manner,” he said of the city’s effort to create more seating. “I think we’re going to learn a lot over the next couple weeks.”
Other changes Northam has allowed during “Phase One” of the state’s reopening include nonessential retail to be at half capacity instead of a 10-person limit, places of worship can now hold services at 50% capacity, and barber shops as well as salons can start seeing customers again, but only by appointment.
“We’ve taken our role very seriously as a communication tool to really make sure businesses are aware of the changes and restrictions,” Shull said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.