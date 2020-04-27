Skyline Literacy in Harrisonburg offers classes and services to a variety of residents seeking to learn how to speak English or gain citizenship.
Until recently, the nonprofit was not set up to offer classes online. The six-12 week classes took place in person. However, when most things shut down in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization's staff had to find a way to provide these needed services in a way they hadn't before, said Nelly Shenk, executive director for Skyline Literacy.
Skyline Literacy began in 1987 and the number of adults served annually has jumped from 100 to 300 during that time, according to the organization's website.
"It's important that students have continuation of learning, especially now when people already feel isolated," Shenk said.
Knowing the impact the organization has on the community, Skyline Literacy staff members began working to get services online when it became clear that in-person meetings and classes would not be possible for awhile, Shenk said.
For two weeks staff received training on Zoom and other meeting and online platforms that they would need to know to continue hosting classes.
"It wasn't hard, but it did take time for the staff to learn the ins and outs," said Jyar Abdullah, program manager for Skyline Literacy. "But now things are going pretty smooth."
On April 13, classes officially launched online.
"It's exciting to have the time and room for creating new things in different ways," Shenk said.
In the preparations leading to launching online classes, students already registered for classes were surveyed about their technology access, and materials for classes were delivered to everyone in person.
"That was time-consuming, but it was important that they had what they needed," said Abdullah.
There are 25 students in the citizenship class currently and 20 students in the English language class.
Normally classes follow the spring semester guide of January through May, and fall semester classes run from September to mid-March. Because of the disruption of COVID-19, spring semester classes will run through June.
Although this online classroom platform was created to reach people while in-person meetings are prohibited, Shenk said the nonprofit is looking at this down the road as a way to reach people who cannot physically be present whether because of distance or transportation issues.
"This presents new opportunities," she said, adding that given the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus and the need to social distance, Skyline Literacy has planned for Zoom classes to continue for up to a year.
Fundraising — an important part of the organization's health and ability to offer services — has been put on hold, said Bill Fisher, president of the board of directors.
"My concern was for our four paid staff members continued to be paid and that they can access people who want to use our services," Fisher said.
The annual golf tournament has been postponed until August as well as the area's Great Community Give — both important fundraising events for Skyline Literacy.
Despite that, Skyline Literacy is in good shape at the moment, Fisher said. This is helped by a strong community response when the organization hit dire financial straights a few years ago and almost closed.
"We're doing better than ever," Fisher said.
