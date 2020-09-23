A Skyline Middle School student has tested positive for COVID-19, Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards said Wednesday.
Staff and families were notified of the results Tuesday night. The student was symptomatic, which prompted the testing.
Because the student did not come into contact with anyone in the school after becoming symptomatic, no closure of the school was necessary, Richards said.
The student is quarantining at home.
Three Spotswood Elementary School employees were tested for COVID-19 last week, with one case coming back positive.
The school was closed for a week as a result, reopening on Monday.
— Staff Report
