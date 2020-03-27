Area medical personnel are self-isolating for free at the Sleep Inn and Suites in Harrisonburg to reduce the risk of bringing COVID-19 anywhere near their families.
“It’s awesome to be able to know I’m being proactive and protecting my family from the possibility of me bringing something home, which you know, frightens me,” said Bonny Davis, a CT technologist at Sentara RMH from Mount Jackson who is staying at the hotel.
Davis said the COVID-19 pandemic has been demanding for medical staff.
“Just being able to come somewhere I know I won’t be around somebody else I could possibly pass this to, and to just be able to decompress means the world to me,” she said.
Randy Harman, the CEO and principal broker of Harman Realty, which runs the hotel, said that many of the hotel’s reservations had been canceled and there were less travelers on the roads.
One of Harman’s friends, who works in the medical field, inquired to the local businessman about places to quarantine himself away from his family, according to Harman.
“So, I just made a decision that we were officially going to close the hotel and donate it to it the local medical professionals,” he said.
Harman declined to give an exact number of the guests on Friday, but said he expected the number to rise as the pandemic demands more workers at clinics, Sentara RMH and Augusta Health.
Harman said the hotel staff has been furloughed for their safety as the medical personnel move in.
“We have a hotel and beds and bathrooms and showers and we have medical professionals locally who need a place to stay,” Harman said. “And if you have it, you should share it and that’s what we’re doing.”
Davis said she was thankful to Harman. She checked in Friday and said she plans to stay for a month and then re-evaluate.
“Having this available to me was the right step at the right time,” Davis said.
Harman said those interested in obtaining a room at the hotel should reach him by email at randy@HarmanRealty.com or by phone at 540-246-4300.
