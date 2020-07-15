On the corner of Dinkel Avenue and Don Litten Parkway lies a vacant lot waiting to be filled -- something Bridgewater has been wanting to change for years and could come August.
Smiley’s Ice Cream has been open at Mt. Crawford Creamery since 2017 and has outgrown its location within the last three years. Looking to expand, owner Derek Smiley began searching for a new location for his ice cream business.
Town Manager Jay Litten told Town Council members Tuesday that staff received a tip from Josh Gooden, economic development and tourism coordinator for Rockingham County, which prompted Alex Wilmer, assistant town manager, and town planner Gwen Gottfried to pitch a strategy to Smiley in hopes of sparking his interest in the town-owned property.
“Our site was the underdog, but eventually it prevailed,” Litten said.
With council’s agreement to move forward with selling the property, Litten said the next step will be to schedule a public hearing in August, and if approved, the vacant lot will be transformed into an “ice cream destination.”
If all goes well, the new Smiley’s Ice Cream location will be 5,000 square feet and open no later than January 2022.
Other items on Tuesday’s Town Council agenda included approving an ordinance to allocate CARES Act funding upon approval by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors, which took place Wednesday.
Litten told council members that Bridgewater was “far too small” to apply for the federal funding, but the state applied for funding on behalf of the town.
“The counties’ distributions came with the stipulation that the funds were to be shared ‘equitable’ with towns,” Litten said in his staff reports. “Rockingham was very upfront and equitable with us -- ultimately they adopted the formula we suggested.”
The distribution to the town will be more than $317,000, and the funds can only be used for certain types of uses, which the town designated Tuesday through an ordinance.
Based on the approved ordinance, up to $50,000 will be allocated to the Bridgewater Economic Stimulus Transfer program, which will be administered by Litten. The program will reimburse certain advertising expenses experienced by town businesses. Businesses must register for the program by Aug. 15 and submit advertising expenses for reimbursement by Oct. 15 to qualify.
The second allocation will be $47,000 to the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company.
The department announced the cancellation of its 82nd annual Bridgewater Lawn Party, Steam and Gas Show in early June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the lawn party being a major fundraising event, the town agreed to make a donation to help with operations.
The final allocation is $53,000 for hazard pay for town employees who have been designated as having a significant risk of COVID-19 exposure. The hazard pay would equal $190 per month until Dec. 30 and be given to most town employees, except for staff at the water treatment plant and a few working inside the Bridgewater Community Center.
Any funding not spent within those three areas will be spent on police salaries for the period of July 20 to Dec. 30.
Bridgewater Town Council will continue to meet electronically until September, as council approved extending its continuity of governance ordinance for the next two months.
