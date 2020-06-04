Next week is the start of summer for school divisions, although it can be hard to remember that considering students have been out of school since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since students have been out of school, area school divisions have been providing meal opportunities to help families. For Rockingham County Public Schools, that will not change anytime in the near future, said Gerald Lehman, director of food services.
But there will be a few changes. Starting next week each site will be shortening its pickup hours on both Monday and Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. to 4 to 5:30 p.m. Lehman said that last half hour was the slowest time at all sites.
In addition, Ottobine Elementary School will no longer be a pickup site. Lehman said participation was very low and the division no longer felt it needed to be a location. Families that were using it regularly have been advised to use Pence Middle School as their new site.
"The numbers have dropped so low," Lehman said. "We just didn't feel it was an efficient use of resources."
With the exception of Ottobine, participation at the other eight sites has remained constant for the most part. On average, 1,100 meal bags are distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays.
On Mondays, meal bags contain two breakfasts and two lunches, and on Wednesdays bags contain three breakfasts and three lunches.
The school division has no plans to stop the meal program at least through June, and the anticipation is that it will also continue in July. However, Lehman said the program will be contingent on the most up-to-date need-based assessment and the school division will adapt as the circumstances of COVID-19 change.
"We will plan to keep the sites open as long as there is reasonable need," Lehman said.
