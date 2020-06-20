What does the savory smell of the famous Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department deep-fried chicken, sounds of children jumping into the neighborhood pool and the sticky mess a Kline’s ice cream cone leaves when melting on a hot afternoon all have in common? They all scream summertime.
Today marks the first day of summer and the first, but hopefully last, summer during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Summer programs for children are stuck in limbo, restaurants are still working at limited capacity and the beloved lawn parties have been canceled. Even the pools didn’t open on Memorial Day as is tradition.
When Virginia can return to the normalcy of pre-COVID-19 is yet to be determined, but that doesn’t mean all summer activities are on standby.
As businesses and organizations look to find new ways to bring classic summer events to the community in a safe manner, a handful of places have started to open their doors to the public so long as social distancing guidelines are followed.
Westover Pool
On Monday, Harrisonburg’s Westover Pool opened to the public for lap swimming by reservation only. A lane could be reserved for up to an hour, and only one guest is allowed per lane.
Brian Mancini, assistant director of Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, said given how many municipal pools have closed for the year already, he thinks the department has been innovative in taking an approach that promotes safety and aquatic exercise and recreation.
“Our lap swimming reservations have actually generated revenue that has exceeded our expectations and have increased sales in our season fitness passes,” he said. “While it will be tough to match revenue that an open swim recreational environment generates, we have been pleasantly surprised with revenue and excitement generated by lap swimming.”
As the season goes on, Mancini said he thinks a summer at Westover Pool will be one that increases access over time.
“Hopefully, by the end of the summer season, we advance enough to fully implement open/recreational type swimming,” he said. “As for the near term, I think you will continue to see swimming done in organized and controlled lanes. Reserved lap swim, or controlled instruction, or even organized swim team practices are probably the next things to return.”
Broadway Community Pool
Broadway has become one of the few towns in Rockingham County to still have an operating pool, and the only to be fully open to the public.
Broadway Community Pool announced June 4 the pool would be open for recreational swimming starting June 5, but with several guidelines that would need to be followed, including maintaining a 10-foot distance from other swimmers at all times.
“It has been a smooth opening with generally good attendance,” said Town Manager Kyle O’Brien.
O’Brien said that when residents come to the pool, they can expect to see deck furniture spaced out, distancing stickers by the diving boards and around concession stands, and only one person allowed in the restroom at a time. There is no occupancy limit for the pool deck, but there is a limit for specific areas inside the pool.
Typically the Broadway Community Pool generates $60,000 per summer, but due to the late opening and social distancing guidelines, O’Brien said revenue will “certainly be down this summer.”
Kline’s Dairy Bar
Even a global pandemic can’t shut down the craving for ice cream.
In the early stages of Virginia’s stay-at-home order, Kline’s Dairy Bar was operating as a “to-go only” business and adjusted store hours. By Phase 1, ice cream could be served in open cups and cones again, but the patio remained closed.
On June 5, the business turned to Facebook to announced patios would remain closed, ice cream would remain being served at the walk-up windows, but hours at the Harrisonburg and McGaheysville locations were extended to meet customer demand.
New flavors are still being introduced weekly and a hot summer’s day can still be cooled off with some Kline’s ice cream.
Explore More Discovery Museum
The Explore More Discovery Museum may be closed still, but staff are ready to hold in-person camps starting June 29.
“We are eager to provide safe and engaging offerings for the children and also serve the needs of working parents who are in need of high-quality care,” said Lisa Shull, executive director of the Explore More Discovery Museum.
During the first month of camp season, the museum will remain closed to the public while camps are in session. Staff members and campers will be wearing face masks, activities will be planned with social distancing in mind and all three levels of the building will be used to maximize space.
The museum is also offering virtual camps throughout the summer.
Massanutten Regional Library
With branches still being closed, Michael Evans, director of advancement for MRL, said the library has been working on creating a platform that would allow adult and children summer reading programs to be held online.
On Monday, the Summer Reading Games was launched and participants were able to register through Read Squared, an online platform that allows people of all ages to track reading hours, log completed books and be entered for prizes.
“As they read, they will log minutes and after a certain amount is logged, they can earn badges and those badges will carry various fun things with them,” Evans said. “We are passionate about supporting children and it is important to maintain reading outside the school year.”
MRL also offers virtual storytime through its YouTube page, along with curbside pickup services at all locations.
Lawn Parties
For the first time in lawn party history, there will be no volunteer fire department lawn parties to attend in Rockingham County, making vital fundraising efforts difficult to host.
Typically lawn parties in the county start in May and will run until July, leading up to the final large event being the Rockingham County Fair. And while Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway said the fair will still go on in “one shape or form,” not having annual events becomes a trickle down effect.
“This time of year we have already started the lawn parties and people can go out and support local agencies, do the rides. ... Some people don’t have the ability to go to Kings Dominion or Disney so these events are the only chance they get,” Holloway said. “They can’t do that now.”
The Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department has been offering deep-fried chicken for curbside pickup only, with the next date being June 27 starting at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.